Rockefeller Capital Management Welcomes Third Wealth Management Team in Connecticut As Growth Continues in Northeast Division

Stamford's Landmark Group Brings Five Professionals to the Rockefeller Global Family Office

Rockefeller Capital Management, the integrated financial advisory firm, today announced that the Stamford-based Landmark Group has joined the Firm, expanding its presence in Connecticut.

Led by Managing Directors and Private Wealth Advisors Tammi Lauder and William (Bill) E. Christian, the team also includes Steven Cangialosi, Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor; Sean Reidy, Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor; and Kelly Flaherty, Senior Vice President, Director of Operations and Onboarding Initiatives. The five-member team will report to Michael Parker, Managing Director of the Northeast Region.

"The Landmark Group brings decades of combined experience and integrated relationships, and we're delighted to welcome its members as Rockefeller continues strategic expansion in a critical U.S. metro center," said Parker. "We look forward to working closely with the team in delivering personalized solutions along with white-glove service for clients in the region."

"We're excited to be growing our presence in the Northeast with such high-caliber teams as the Landmark Group, under the outstanding leadership of Tammi Lauder and Bill Christian," added Chris Dupuy, Co-Head of Rockefeller Global Family Office. "The group's decision to join Rockefeller underscores our commitment to attracting top talent and building an unparalleled wealth management offering for clients and families."

The Landmark Group is the third from the Stamford area to join Rockefeller, which welcomed the Eder Group and Sargent Group in 2020. More about the Landmark Group, including bios and an overview of services offered, can be found at Rcm.rockco.com/landmarkgroup/.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions and corporations from 36 locations across the United States. Early in 2022, the Firm opened an office in London. As of December 31, 2021, the Firm was responsible for approximately $95 billion in client assets across its three business segments, the Rockefeller Global Family Office, which includes both the Private Wealth Management and Family Office businesses, Rockefeller Asset Management and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005277/en/