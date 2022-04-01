China Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Report 2021-2022: Intense Competition Among Suppliers with Unstable Market Structure - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has published the 'Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Report, 2021', focusing on policy climate, ADAS installations, suppliers, etc., and with a deep dive into the prospects of Chinese commercial vehicle ADAS market.

Intense Competition among Suppliers with Unstable Market Structure

In the heavy-duty truck ADAS market, competition pricks up ever and the suppliers HiRain Technologies and Neusoft Reach stand in the first rank as concerns FCW and LDW installation, while Tsintel Technology, WABCO and Freetech lead the pack in AEB installations. The players in the second and third echelons, however, are striving upwards and competent enough to edge into the top list.

Viewed from installation of FCW and LDW, HiRain Technologies and Neusoft Reach temporarily occupy the first tier in 2021.

Neusoft Reach: It provides those for commercial vehicle, including ADAS all-in-one, multi-in-one products and domain controllers, which serve the clients like FAW Jiefang, Dongfeng Liuzhou Automobile, Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, Foton, Daimler, JAC and Hongyan.

For instance, the all-in-one ADAS product `X-Cube` of the company, offers more than 10 functions such as FCW, LDW, LKA, AEB, ACC and TJA based on its unique deep learning and computer vision technologies as well as forward cameras to help drive around different obstacles and in various complex traffic scenes, while it can provide L2+ ADAS functions by integrating with radar.

The ADAS of HiRain is built on Mobileye's vision recognition solutions and Infineon AURIX T platform, already undergoing four iterations since 2016, and with such merits as high integration, scalability and diverse interfaces, which can suffice for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. HiRain has the passenger car customers encompassing FAW Hongqi, SAIC MAXUS, FAW Bestune, Roewe, MG, Geely, JMC and JAC, and its commercial vehicle clients include FAW Jiefang, Sinotruk and Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile.

Unlike AEB, the field of FCW and LDW availability onto commercial vehicle harbors many a player, with the possible step into the first echelon for the resourceful OEMs like Foton Zhibo and South Sagittarius Integration (SSI), and such competitors with rich technical know-how as MINIEYE and Freetech.

When it comes to AEB installation, WABCO, a foreign company, as well as TSINTEL Technology and Freetech, two Chinese peers, are in the first echelon.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Overview

1.1 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Technologies and Application

1.1.1 Definition of Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Scenario-based Application

1.1.2 Classification of Key ADAS Functions for Commercial Vehicle

1.1.3 Functional Features of Commercial Vehicle ADAS in Varied Development Stages

1.1.4 Necessity of ADAS Use for Commercial Vehicle

1.2 Policies and Regulations on Commercial Vehicle ADAS

1.2.1 Global Policies on Commercial Vehicle ADAS

1.2.2 China's Policies on Commercial Vehicle ADAS

1.3 Technical Standards for Commercial Vehicle ADAS in China

1.3.1 Safety Specifications, Performance Requirements and Test Methods

1.3.2 Safety Specifications: Revised Content

1.3.3 Performance Requirements & Test Method: Technical Requirements

1.3.4 Performance Requirement & Test Method: Revision

1.3.5 China Safety Coach Assessment Programme (C-SCAP) (2020)

1.4 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Development Trends

1.4.1 Automotive-grade Sensors, Domain Controllers, X-by-wire Systems, etc. to Empower Commercial Vehicle

1.4.2 HD Map Based PACC Function Enables Fuel Efficiency

1.4.3 OTA Will Empower the Self-driving and ADAS Features of Commercial Vehicle in a Top-down Manner

1.4.4 ADAS Functions for Commercial Vehicle Will Show a Sharp Rise between 2022 and 2025

1.4.5 ADAS+DMS Solution Are Gaining Ground

1.4.6 Stock Market Will Spur the Demand for Aftermarket ADAS

Chapter 2 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market and Trends

2.1 Status Quo of Commercial Vehicle Market in 2021

2.1.1 Current Development of Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market, 2021

2.1.2 Structure of Products in Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market, 2021

2.1.3 Structure of Brands in Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market, 2021

2.2 ADAS Configurations of Commercial Vehicle in China, 2020-2021

2.2.1 ADAS Configurations of Commercial Vehicle in China 2020-2021 -- LDWS

2.2.2 ADAS Configurations of Commercial Vehicle in China 2020-2021 -- FCWS

2.2.3 ADAS Configurations of Commercial Vehicle in China 2020-2021 -- AEBS

2.3 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Sales in China, 2021

2.3.1 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Installations (by Type of Vehicle) in China, 2021

2.3.2 Heavy-duty Truck ADAS Installations (by OEM) in China

2.4 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Competition Pattern in China

2.4.1 Competitive Landscape of Heavy-duty Truck ADAS in China, 2021 (by Supplier)

2.4.2 Competitive Landscape of Large Bus ADAS in China, 2021 (by Supplier)

Chapter 3 ADAS Application of Commercial Vehicle OEMs

3.1 FOTON (Foton Daimler)

3.2 FAW Jiefang

3.3 Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle

3.4 Dongfeng Liuzhou Automobile

3.5 China National Heavy Duty Truck Group (Sinotruk)

3.6 Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group

3.7 SAIC HONGYAN Automotive

3.8 JAC Group

3.9 KING LONG

3.10 YUTONG

3.11 ZHONGTONG Bus

Chapter 4 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Technology Providers

4.1 HiRain Technologies

4.2 NeuSoft Reach

4.3 SOTEREA

4.4 HOPECHART

4.5 Smarter Eye

4.6 Freetech

4.7 MINIEYE

4.8 TSINTEL Technology (Originally Tianjin Tsintel)

4.9 JIMU Intelligent

4.10 Maxieye

4.11 MOTOVIS

4.12 ANNGIC

4.13 Zhibo Automotive Technology (Shanghai) (iTrucktec)

4.14 KORMEE

4.15 Knorr-Bremse

4.16 WABCO

