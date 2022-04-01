Asia-Pacific Data Center Generator Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins Generac Power Systems, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER, Rolls-Royce, Yanmar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "APAC Data Center Generator Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

APAC data center generators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2022-2027

APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets across the globe, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators.

The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market in APAC.

In China, data center investment is led by internet, cloud, and telecommunication service providers. In China, smart cities are also being developed, and therefore, the investments will rise in the region, for instance, Alibaba, a cloud service provider, has developed a smart city in Hangzhou called City Brain. In terms of investment, 21Vianet Group, GDS Services are the major investors in China which are followed by Chindata Group, Shanghai AtHub, and Tenglong Holdings Group in 2021.

In terms of generator systems, a few examples are: Tencent data center facility in Ke Yun, China, is installed with 12 Kohler generator systems, and Equinix's Shanghai SH6 data center is installed with four MV Genset of 2,750 kVA and N+1 redundancy.

MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

In addition, Edge data centers with a capacity of < 1 MW will also boost the market for generators with a capacity of < 1 MW.

Fuel cell generators that are newly established in the market are carbon-free generators, reducing the adoption of diesel generators and competing with DRUPS systems during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors offering generator systems have a presence in multiple countries through local resellers and distribution networks. With data centers growing in capacity, the adoption of generators with a capacity of >2 MW is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac Power Systems

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Rolls-Royce

Yanmar Holdings (HIMOINSA)

Other Prominent Vendors

Aggreko

Aksa Power Generation

Atlas Copco

DEUTZ

Guangzhou Weineng Electromechanical

HITZINGER

Inmesol

INNIO Group

JCB

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

ONIS VISA

Perkins Engines

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Power Architecture in Data Centers

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment

8.2 Implementation of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Generators

8.3 Stringent Regulations for Generator Procurement & Use

8.4 Automation & Remote Monitoring Solutions in Generators

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase in Data Center Investments

9.2 Increase in Power Outages

9.3 Deployment of Modular Data Centers & Gensets

10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

10.2 Low Generator Adoption in Areas With Strong Power Grid

10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.5 Five Forces Analysis

12 System Capacity

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 0-1.5 Mw

12.3 1.5-3 Mw

12.4 >3 Mw

13 Systems

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Drups Systems

13.3 Diesel & Gas & Bi-Fuel Generators

14 Tier Standards

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview of Tier Standards

14.3 Tier I & II

14.4 Tier III

14.5 Tier IV

15 Geography

15.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

