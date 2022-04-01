ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Asia-Pacific Data Center Generator Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins Generac Power Systems, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER, Rolls-Royce, Yanmar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
April 1, 2022 11:08 AM | 4 min read

The "APAC Data Center Generator Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

APAC data center generators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2022-2027

APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets across the globe, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators.

The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market in APAC.

In China, data center investment is led by internet, cloud, and telecommunication service providers. In China, smart cities are also being developed, and therefore, the investments will rise in the region, for instance, Alibaba, a cloud service provider, has developed a smart city in Hangzhou called City Brain. In terms of investment, 21Vianet Group, GDS Services are the major investors in China which are followed by Chindata Group, Shanghai AtHub, and Tenglong Holdings Group in 2021.

In terms of generator systems, a few examples are: Tencent data center facility in Ke Yun, China, is installed with 12 Kohler generator systems, and Equinix's Shanghai SH6 data center is installed with four MV Genset of 2,750 kVA and N+1 redundancy.

MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

In addition, Edge data centers with a capacity of < 1 MW will also boost the market for generators with a capacity of < 1 MW.

Fuel cell generators that are newly established in the market are carbon-free generators, reducing the adoption of diesel generators and competing with DRUPS systems during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors offering generator systems have a presence in multiple countries through local resellers and distribution networks. With data centers growing in capacity, the adoption of generators with a capacity of >2 MW is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Generac Power Systems
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • KOHLER
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Yanmar Holdings (HIMOINSA)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aggreko
  • Aksa Power Generation
  • Atlas Copco
  • DEUTZ
  • Guangzhou Weineng Electromechanical
  • HITZINGER
  • Inmesol
  • INNIO Group
  • JCB
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • ONIS VISA
  • Perkins Engines

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Power Architecture in Data Centers

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment

8.2 Implementation of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Generators

8.3 Stringent Regulations for Generator Procurement & Use

8.4 Automation & Remote Monitoring Solutions in Generators

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase in Data Center Investments

9.2 Increase in Power Outages

9.3 Deployment of Modular Data Centers & Gensets

10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

10.2 Low Generator Adoption in Areas With Strong Power Grid

10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.5 Five Forces Analysis

12 System Capacity

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 0-1.5 Mw

12.3 1.5-3 Mw

12.4 >3 Mw

13 Systems

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Drups Systems

13.3 Diesel & Gas & Bi-Fuel Generators

14 Tier Standards

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview of Tier Standards

14.3 Tier I & II

14.4 Tier III

14.5 Tier IV

15 Geography

15.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rclgge

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.