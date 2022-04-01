Asia-Pacific Data Center Generator Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins Generac Power Systems, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER, Rolls-Royce, Yanmar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "APAC Data Center Generator Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
APAC data center generators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2022-2027
APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets across the globe, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators.
The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market in APAC.
In China, data center investment is led by internet, cloud, and telecommunication service providers. In China, smart cities are also being developed, and therefore, the investments will rise in the region, for instance, Alibaba, a cloud service provider, has developed a smart city in Hangzhou called City Brain. In terms of investment, 21Vianet Group, GDS Services are the major investors in China which are followed by Chindata Group, Shanghai AtHub, and Tenglong Holdings Group in 2021.
In terms of generator systems, a few examples are: Tencent data center facility in Ke Yun, China, is installed with 12 Kohler generator systems, and Equinix's Shanghai SH6 data center is installed with four MV Genset of 2,750 kVA and N+1 redundancy.
MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
In addition, Edge data centers with a capacity of < 1 MW will also boost the market for generators with a capacity of < 1 MW.
Fuel cell generators that are newly established in the market are carbon-free generators, reducing the adoption of diesel generators and competing with DRUPS systems during the forecast period.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors offering generator systems have a presence in multiple countries through local resellers and distribution networks. With data centers growing in capacity, the adoption of generators with a capacity of >2 MW is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period.
Key Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Generac Power Systems
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Rolls-Royce
- Yanmar Holdings (HIMOINSA)
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aggreko
- Aksa Power Generation
- Atlas Copco
- DEUTZ
- Guangzhou Weineng Electromechanical
- HITZINGER
- Inmesol
- INNIO Group
- JCB
- Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- ONIS VISA
- Perkins Engines
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Power Architecture in Data Centers
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployment
8.2 Implementation of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Generators
8.3 Stringent Regulations for Generator Procurement & Use
8.4 Automation & Remote Monitoring Solutions in Generators
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increase in Data Center Investments
9.2 Increase in Power Outages
9.3 Deployment of Modular Data Centers & Gensets
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.2 Low Generator Adoption in Areas With Strong Power Grid
10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
12 System Capacity
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 0-1.5 Mw
12.3 1.5-3 Mw
12.4 >3 Mw
13 Systems
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Drups Systems
13.3 Diesel & Gas & Bi-Fuel Generators
14 Tier Standards
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Overview of Tier Standards
14.3 Tier I & II
14.4 Tier III
14.5 Tier IV
15 Geography
15.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rclgge
