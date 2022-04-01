Haug Partners Announces that Camille Turner and Kaitlin Abrams Have Been Elected to Become Partners in its New York City Office

Haug Partners LLP is excited to announce the elevations of Camille Turner and Kaitlin Abrams to Partner as of April 1, 2022.

Camille Turner's work focuses on assisting clients develop and protect their intellectual property portfolios, including implementation and advocacy strategies for the enforcement of IP rights. Ms. Turner's focuses her efforts in complex fields such as biotechnology, life sciences, and electronic commerce.

Ms. Turner received her undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences with a concentration in cellular and molecular biology from Northwestern University. She received her J.D. degree, magna cum laude from Loyola University Chicago School of Law where she was inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu Honor Society and was selected a Chicago Intellectual Property Colloquium Fellow. Ms. Turner currently serves as vice chair of the board and chair of the legal committee of Dance/NYC.

Kaitlin Abrams is an exceptional trial attorney whose practice focuses on intellectual property litigation and due diligence, in technical fields such as biotechnology life sciences, medical devices, and automotive systems and products. Ms. Abrams has extensive experience in all phases of litigation, from pre-suit investigation through trial and appeals.

Ms. Abrams received her J.D. degree from Notre Dame Law School and her undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences and Anthropology from Fordham University. Ms. Abrams was a recipient of the American Bar Association and Bloomberg BNA Award for Excellence in the Study of Intellectual Property Law in 2017 and served as an extern for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in the Office of Patent Legal Administration. Additionally during law school, Ms. Abrams served as President of the Women's Legal Forum, of which now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett was the advisor.

Ed Haug, firm Chairman, noted that, "We could not be prouder of our own home trained associates Camille and Kaitlin. They have each demonstrated superior legal skills and work ethic that has greatly benefitted our clients, our partnership and the legal community. We look forward to a great future at the firm for both."

Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated multidisciplinary legal services emphasizing all matters including intellectual property, antitrust, commercial litigation and trademarks. The firm has offices in Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

