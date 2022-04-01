Crawford & Company® Expands Netherlands Network With Purchase of the Business of R.P. van Dijk B.V.

Crawford & Company® CRD, the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has today announced the purchase of assets associated with Schaderegelingsburo R.P. van Dijk B.V., a personal injury loss adjusting company based in the Netherlands.

The partnership aligns with Crawford's ongoing strategic objective of building an extensive network across all key territories. It follows the company's acquisition of Penta Expertise & Consult N.V. in 2019 in Belgium and BosBoon Expertise Group B.V. in 2021 and further expands the scope and depth of loss adjusting and TPA services it delivers in the Dutch market.

Established in 1989, Schaderegelingsburo R.P. van Dijk B.V. provides a range of specialist settlement services for personal injury claims. The company's highly qualified team, which now will be part of Crawford, has extensive experience in managing complex loss events resulting in injury or death, as well as handling medical liability claims. Schaderegelingsburo R.P. van Dijk B.V. also provides actuarial support and advice on medical matters.

Commenting on the purchase, Andrew Bart, Crawford's CEO, International Operations, said: "At Crawford, our global network of adjusting professionals represents leading sector experts experienced in managing the full spectrum of loss types. The team at Schaderegelingsburo R.P. van Dijk B.V. is highly adept at handling all forms of personal injury claims and has specialist local market knowledge that ensures the efficient and effective resolution of even the most complex scenarios. They are an excellent addition to our rapidly expanding team of practitioners in the Netherlands led by Niels de Kock, country manager, the Netherlands."

"We are excited to be joining the Crawford team," added Robert van Dijk, director of Schaderegelingsburo R.P. van Dijk B.V. "The company is at the forefront of innovation in the claims arena, solving claims challenges by combining expertise and technology mapped to each unique loss scenario. As the level of complexity in the personal injury space continues to increase, we believe this approach will be critical."

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company CRD is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

