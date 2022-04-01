$4.2 Billion Worldwide Radiopharmaceuticals Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Application, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global radiopharmaceuticals market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.
The global radiopharmaceuticals market grew from $3,527.9 million in 2015 to $4,290.0 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The market is expected to grow from 2020 to reach $5,716.3 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 and reach $7,507.3 million in 2030.
Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, convenience of treatment, and changes in lifestyles. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shorter shelf life, stringent regulatory framework, and lack of trained professionals. Going forward, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, high capital investments, and new product launches. Factors that could hinder the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market in the future include high costs, supply volatility and logistical difficulties and coronavirus pandemic.
The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by type into diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic market was the largest segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by type, accounting for 59.8% of the total in 2020 and therapeutic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020-2025.
The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by application into oncology, cardiology, neuroendocrinology, nephrology, musculoskeletal, respiratory and others. The oncology market was the largest segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by application, accounting for 28.3% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 6.74% during 2020-2025.
The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and cancer research institutes. The diagnostic centers market was the largest segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by end user, accounting for 65.0% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025.
North America was the largest region in the global radiopharmaceuticals market, accounting for 41.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the radiopharmaceuticals market will be South America, and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 8.5% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.2% and 6.4% respectively, during 2020-2025.
The radiopharmaceuticals market is highly concentrated. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 88.34% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Cardinal Health, Curium Pharma, Siemens Healthineers AG, Novartis AG, General Electric Company (GE).
The top opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by type will arise in the therapeutic segment, which will gain $861.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by application will arise in the oncology segment, which will gain $468.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented end user will arise in the diagnostic centers segment, which will gain $970.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The radiopharmaceuticals market size will gain the most in the USA region at $479.9 million.
