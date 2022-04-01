Global Hematology Drugs Market to 2030 - Featuring Roche Holding, Novartis and Pfizer Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hematology Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Distribution Channel, Route Of Administration, Drug Classification, Mode Of Purchase" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hematology drugs market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

The global hematology drugs market reached a value of nearly $78,826.9 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $78,826.9 million in 2020 to $119,923.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 8.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 and reach $176,969.5 million in 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Roche Holding AG

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pfizer Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.

Growth in the historic period in the hematology drugs market resulted from rising cases of anemia globally, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in healthcare awareness and expenditure, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and increase in insurance coverage. The market was restrained by pricing pressures from regulators, challenges due to regulatory changes, and low per capita healthcare expenditure.

Going forward, rising cases of anemia globally, growth in research and development, increasing geriatric population, and growing healthcare expenditure will drive the growth in the hematology drugs market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high costs of drugs and coronavirus pandemic.

The hematology drugs market is segmented by type into hemophilia, anemia, blood products and other blood disorder drugs. The hemophilia was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by type, accounting for 52.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the blood products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025.

The hematology drugs market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores and others. The hospital pharmacies was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 52.5% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2020-2025.

The hematology drugs market is segmented by route of administration into oral and parenteral. The parenteral was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by route of administration, accounting for 76.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the oral segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by route of administration, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2020-2025.

The hematology drugs market is segmented by drug classification into branded drugs and generic drugs. The branded drugs was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by drug classification, accounting for 89.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the generic drugs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by drug classification, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2020-2025.

The hematology drugs market is segmented by mode of purchase into prescription drugs and over the counter drugs The prescription drugs was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by mode of purchase, accounting for 94.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the over-the-counter drugs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by mode of purchase, at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2020-2025.

