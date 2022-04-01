Portugal: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026 Featuring AR Telecom, Merlin Properties, PT Prime, Sines 4 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Portugal: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are over thirty third-party Data Centre Facilities in Portugal.
Growth rates in the Portuguese Data Centre market remain relatively low when compared with other markets, including neighbouring country Spain. DCP forecasts that the third-party Portuguese Data Centre space to grow by 38% over the coming four-year period with Mower seeing at 47% growth over the same period.
The Portuguese market is seeing new campus developments for the first time, from AR Telecom, Merlin Properties and Sines 4.
This new report covers the Portuguese Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:
- The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
- Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026
- DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026
- Data Centre Powraised er Costs (in per kWH)
- Data Centre geographical city clusters
- Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)
- Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2022 to 2026
- The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook
Key Topics Covered:
- Methodology
- Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date
- Data Centre Development in Portugal
- Summary Box - Portuguese Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Portugal
- The Key Portuguese Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Portuguese Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)
- Portuguese Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)
- Portuguese Data Centre Power Costs - in kWH
- The Key Portuguese Data Centre Clusters
- Portuguese Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
- The Key Trends in the Portuguese Data Centre Market
- Portuguese Data Centre revenue forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- Portuguese Public Cloud revenue forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- Portuguese Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- AR Telecom
- Merlin Properties
- PT Prime
- Sines 4
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgbk46
