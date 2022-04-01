Insights on the Skin Cancer Diagnostics Global Market to 2028 - Government Support for Early Skin Cancer Diagnosis Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Screening Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The skin cancer diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 5,480.45 million by 2028 from US$ 3,364.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2028.
The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market's growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of skin cancer and launch of new products. However, the barriers to early skin cancer diagnostics in low and middle-income countries hampers the market growth.
The surge in awareness is primarily attributed to the support provided by various governments through awareness and prevention campaigns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its partners conduct monitoring of skin cancer cases, their research, provide education, and interventions for skin cancer. The monitoring is achieved through national surveys - such as the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System and National Health Interview Survey.
These surveys assist in assessing the prevalence of sunburn and sun-protective behaviors to help prevent skin cancer. Countries such as the UK and the Netherlands have also taken initiatives for promoting the early diagnosis of skin cancer. In 2007, the Early Diagnostics Program was initiated at Cancer Research UK, as part of the National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI) for England. Similarly, in July 2011, the Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy and Action Plan (2011-2021) was launched in Northern Ireland, with a major focus on the prevention and early detection of skin cancer in the region. Thus, governments' efforts to control mortalities associated with skin cancer are likely to provide significant opportunities to the skin cancer diagnostics market players in the coming years.
Based on type, the global skin cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into melanoma and non-melanoma. The non-melanoma segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on screening type, the market is segmented into blood tests, dermatoscopy, imaging tests, lymph node biopsy, and skin biopsy. The skin biopsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global skin cancer diagnostics market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global skin cancer diagnostics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer
- Launch of New Products
Restraints
- Barriers to Early Skin Cancer Diagnostics in Low and Middle-Income Countries
Opportunities
- Government Support for Early Skin Cancer Diagnosis
Future Trends
- Skin Cancer Diagnostics Through AI
Companies Mentioned
- SkylineDx BV
- AMLo Biosciences Limited
- NeraCare GmbH
- DermLite LLC
- bioMerieux SA
- Veriskin Inc.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc.
- DermTech Inc.
- HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
- Michelson Diagnostics Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlm5g8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005330/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.