Insights on the Skin Cancer Diagnostics Global Market to 2028 - Government Support for Early Skin Cancer Diagnosis Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Screening Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The skin cancer diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 5,480.45 million by 2028 from US$ 3,364.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market's growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of skin cancer and launch of new products. However, the barriers to early skin cancer diagnostics in low and middle-income countries hampers the market growth.

The surge in awareness is primarily attributed to the support provided by various governments through awareness and prevention campaigns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its partners conduct monitoring of skin cancer cases, their research, provide education, and interventions for skin cancer. The monitoring is achieved through national surveys - such as the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System and National Health Interview Survey.

These surveys assist in assessing the prevalence of sunburn and sun-protective behaviors to help prevent skin cancer. Countries such as the UK and the Netherlands have also taken initiatives for promoting the early diagnosis of skin cancer. In 2007, the Early Diagnostics Program was initiated at Cancer Research UK, as part of the National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI) for England. Similarly, in July 2011, the Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy and Action Plan (2011-2021) was launched in Northern Ireland, with a major focus on the prevention and early detection of skin cancer in the region. Thus, governments' efforts to control mortalities associated with skin cancer are likely to provide significant opportunities to the skin cancer diagnostics market players in the coming years.

Based on type, the global skin cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into melanoma and non-melanoma. The non-melanoma segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on screening type, the market is segmented into blood tests, dermatoscopy, imaging tests, lymph node biopsy, and skin biopsy. The skin biopsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global skin cancer diagnostics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global skin cancer diagnostics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer

Launch of New Products

Restraints

Barriers to Early Skin Cancer Diagnostics in Low and Middle-Income Countries

Opportunities

Government Support for Early Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Future Trends

Skin Cancer Diagnostics Through AI

Companies Mentioned

SkylineDx BV

AMLo Biosciences Limited

NeraCare GmbH

DermLite LLC

bioMerieux SA

Veriskin Inc.

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

DermTech Inc.

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlm5g8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005330/en/