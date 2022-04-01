Best's Review Explores the Evolving Risk Landscape

The April issue of Best's Review examines how risk managers are dealing with issues both familiar and new as the risk management environment continues to change:
- Risk managers discuss how they are working to find practical, creative and innovative solutions to reduce risk exposure in new working conditions in "Risk Managers Walk a Tightrope As COVID-19 Challenges Remain."
- "Insurers Pitch Stand-Alone Cyber Policies as ‘War Exclusion' Faces Uncertain Future" examines how ransomware attacks are being interpreted under war exclusion clauses and why insurers are stressing the importance of cyber policies.
- "Insurtech Exec: ‘Holistic' Approach Is Key for Risk Managers as Offices Reopen" features an AM Best TV interview with Emilio Figueroa, chief insurance officer, Foresight, in which he explains the importance of supporting employees' mental health as a way to manage risk. (This article is only available online.)
Also included in the April issue:
- "Investment Firm Puts a New Face on an Old-Fashioned Product With NFTs Backed by Life Settlements" looks at one firm's plans to introduce nonfungible tokens (NFT) backed by life insurance settlements as a new investment opportunity and what this could mean for customers.
- The entry of new digital insurers into the South Korean non-life business segment, and their potential impact on market dynamics, are explored in the Best's Special Report excerpt, "New Insurers to Drive Digitalization in South Korea Non-Life Segment."
- In the column "Mature Markets Are Still Important and Offer Both Value and Growth," Bill Pieroni, president and chief executive officer of ACORD, evaluates the profitability and strengths of mature markets when compared against developing markets.
- "Allstate, John Hancock Partner to Reward Safe Driving, Healthy Lifestyle Habits" explains how the partnering insurers' innovative program will work.
Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best's Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
