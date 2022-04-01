Scribe Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs The New Guard: Privates Leading the Disruption in Healthcare Investor Conference

CRISPR and molecular engineering company scheduled to join panel discussing gene editing innovations
Scribe Therapeutics Inc., a molecular engineering company creating the most advanced technologies for CRISPR-based genetic medicine, today announced its participation in the Goldman Sachs The New Guard: Privates Leading The Disruption In Healthcare conference.
Benjamin Oakes, CEO and co-founder of Scribe Therapeutics, will join the "Gene Editing: Moving from Molecular Scissors to Pencils" panel on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
About Scribe Therapeutics
Scribe Therapeutics is a molecular engineering company focused on creating best-in-class in vivo therapies that permanently treat the underlying cause of disease. Founded by CRISPR inventors and leading molecular engineers Benjamin Oakes, Brett Staahl, David Savage, and Jennifer Doudna, Scribe is overcoming the limitations of current genome editing technologies by developing custom engineered enzymes and delivery modalities as part of a proprietary, evergreen platform for CRISPR-based genetic medicine. The company is backed by leading individual and institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Avoro Ventures and Avoro Capital Advisors, OrbiMed Advisors, Perceptive Advisors, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., funds managed by Wellington Management, RA Capital Management, and Menlo Ventures. To learn more about Scribe's mission to engineer the future of genetic medicine, visit www.scribetx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005137/en/
