Global Natural Fiber Composites Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2022-2027: Wood Fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Natural Fiber Composites Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2027
The global market for Natural Fiber Composites estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Wood Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Wood Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR
The Natural Fiber Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Introduction to Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs)
- Key Technical Features of Select Natural Fibers
- Chemical Composition by Fiber Type
- Natural Fiber Composites: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
- World Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market by Region
- Global GDP Growth and Natural Fiber Composites Market Dynamics
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Wood fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market
- Share of Wood Fibers in the World Natural Fiber Composites Market (in %) for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Non-Wood Fibers Gain Traction
- Building & Construction: Dominant End-Use Sector for NFCs
- Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to Drive Strong Market Gains
- High Growth Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector
- Aerospace Emerges as Niche Application Domain
- Compression Molding Technology Augments NFC Production Landscape
- Resin-Transfer Molding Process Remains a Major Production Technology Type
- Growing Relevancy of Eco-Friendly Composite Materials Gives Edge to Natural Fibers
- Sustained Focus on Enhancing the Properties of Natural Fibers Augments Market Prospects
- Increased Reliance on Synthetic Fibers Amid Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers: The Key Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
