Global Natural Fiber Composites Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2022-2027: Wood Fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Natural Fiber Composites Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2027

The global market for Natural Fiber Composites estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Wood Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Wood Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR

The Natural Fiber Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 22 Featured)

