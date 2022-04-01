Global User Research Repositories Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "User Research Repositories Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application (Government, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The user research repositories software market is expected to grow from US$ 106.04 million in 2020 to US$ 364.00 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing digitalization and rising internet penetration worldwide influence businesses to accelerate their digital transformation and take necessary steps to deliver an engaging Digital Experience (DX). Nearly half of the tech companies comment that improving customer experience and satisfaction were among the leading factors to start a digital transformation. Large enterprises offering digital experiences, such as Amazon and Google, rely on a considerable amount of customer feedback data that provides a foundation for improving their digital product.

The UX requires data to be easily accessible to all stakeholders engaged in product development to streamline the process of user research. The user research repositories software provides a platform to store the vast pool of customer/user-based data and share it with product developers, marketers, and researchers to deduce useful insight using analytics tools. The growing need to keep the user experience at the priority of product development has resulted in an increase in the amount of feedbacks and surveys taken from the customers. Therefore, the advent of a vast amount of research data pertaining to user's digital experience is creating ample opportunities for key players in the user research repositories software market.

Progress in COVID-19 vaccination programs and businesses reopening is fuelling the demand for user research repository software in the coming years. While the first half of 2020 witnessed reduced sales revenue due to the lockdown and halted operations of several industries, online sales were surged significantly in the second half of 2020. Market players are investing in customer experience management technologies to boost sales and generate revenues. There is an increasing trend of using artificial intelligence, cloud technology, edge computing, machine learning, and IoT technology in North America. Further, the advent of 5G technology, combined with IoT, is expected to create lucrative opportunities in maximizing efficiency and minimizing wastage of resources across various industry verticals. Thus, post the COVID-19 pandemic, the user research repositories software market is expected grow at a significant pace.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing adoption of software to Streamline Research Process

Rising Demand from UX-Centric Tech Start-ups

Restraints

Concerns Related to Privacy and Data Access

Opportunities

Rise in User's Digital Experience Data

Future Trends

Use of AI and Automated Analytics

