AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to C&T Insurance Company

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) to C&T Insurance Company (C&T) (Vermont). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect C&T's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

C&T is a single parent captive of MasTec, Inc. (MasTec) MTZ, an infrastructure construction company operating in multiple segments across North America. C&T was domiciled in Vermont in 2022 and writes, on a direct basis, certain general liability risks to its parent and affiliated entities.

C&T's balance sheet strength is supported by risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), at the strongest level. Included in the company's capitalization is a letter of credit, which is irrevocable and evergreen, and has regulatory approval from the State of Vermont Department of Financial Regulation. As a single parent captive, further consideration is given for the implicit and explicit support that the parent company, MasTec, provides to C&T, which AM Best views as a positive rating factor on the company's balance sheet strength assessment.

