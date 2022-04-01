Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Peripheral Vascular Stents (Cardiovascular) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Peripheral Vascular Stents (Cardiovascular) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Cardiovascular Devices therapeutic area.

The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Peripheral Vascular Stents market for the year 2020 and beyond. Peripheral vascular disease (also known as Peripheral artery disease - PAD) is a global public health and socioeconomic problem affecting millions of patients each year.

The increasing prevalence of PAD worldwide can be attributed to risk factors and comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and tobacco use. The aging population, the high prevalence of the disease in the developed countries, and the development of new and improved diagnostic modalities have contributed to increased treatment rates using minimally-invasive techniques, such as angioplasty and stenting. Peripheral stenting involves inserting a stent into the blocked peripheral artery to widen it and allow for normal blood flow through the vessel.

Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Peripheral Vascular Stents market and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Peripheral Vascular Stents market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst provides unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Peripheral Vascular Stents market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided Peripheral Vascular Stents market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Companies covered:

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc

Becton Dickinson and Co

Cook Group Inc

Boston Scientific Corp

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Getinge AB

Cardinal Health Inc

Terumo Corp

Biotronik SE & Co KG

Kyoto Medical Planning Co Ltd

