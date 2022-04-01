Insights on the Scandium Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Scandium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global scandium market reached a value of around US$ 509 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 802 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Scandium is a silvery-white metallic element found in association with rare earth elements. It can also be obtained from thortveitite or extracted as a by-product from uranium mill tailings. It has a high melting point and low density like aluminum and its small ion size enables it to react chemically with elements like magnesium, zirconium, and aluminum. Due to these properties, it is widely used to make bright mercury-vapor lamps that produce sunlight-like light. Apart from this, as it assists in reducing solidification cracking during the welding of high strength aluminum alloys, scandium is employed in the aerospace industry worldwide.
There is a considerable rise in the demand for solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) for producing electricity. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Scandium assists the power generation system in operating at much lower temperatures and reducing the cost of SOFCs, thereby facilitating its widespread adoption for distributed power generation worldwide. Besides this, due to a significant increase in electricity prices, there is a growing need for a sustainable power generation method.
This, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of scandium around the world. Moreover, it is used as a substitute for yttria (Y2O3) as a stabilizing agent for the solid electrolyte in the fuel cell. This enables reactions to occur at lower temperatures, therefore extending the life of the components and increasing the power density of the unit. This, along with the growing adoption of aluminum-scandium alloys, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of SOFC-based fuel cells as replacements for internal combustion engines in light-duty vehicles and warehouse forklifts to increase vehicle efficiency and support the goals of reducing oil usage and emissions from the transportation sector acts as another growth-inducing factor.
