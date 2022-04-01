European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Vendor Benchmark Report 2021-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reveals the market positioning of 20 companies using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology.
The document presents competitive profiles for each of the companies based on their growth and innovation, including a small discussion on their positioning and potential next steps. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
The European contact center as a service (CCaaS) market is enjoying significant attention, although it remains in a growth stage. The market comprises more than 150 vendors of varying sizes that offer solutions to companies and organizations across a broad range of verticals, with financial services, healthcare, public sector, utilities, retail, education, hospitality, and tourism among the most prominent.
The migration to the cloud accelerated across Europe in 2020, and concerns about multi-tenant cloud deployment of mission-critical applications have largely dissipated. Also, companies have realized that the cloud offers a flexible and agile means of improving CC functionalities at highly competitive prices and with predictable monthly invoices.
The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed every contact center in Europe to embrace the work-at-home-agent (WAHA) modality and move their employees out of their offices to their homes (e.g., 68.8% of the outsourced agents serving European companies were working remotely by the end of 2020).
Owing to the challenges brought about by the new normal, CCaaS vendors and service providers had to respond to the remote working needs of the industry quickly, provide free/trial offers for remote agents, position aggressive pricing models, and accelerate the migration to the cloud or hybrid deployment alternatives in a remarkably short timeframe.
In addition, new reward, recruitment, and training models were implemented to support the remote modality. The post-pandemic scenario will likely feature a hybrid CC environment in which many employees and agents perform their tasks-either part-time or full-time-from a remote location.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperatives
- Growth Environment
2. Frost Radar
- Contact Center as a Service Market
- Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- 8x8
- Aircall
- AKIO
- Alvaria
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Bright Pattern
- ComputerTalk
- Content Guru
- Diabolocom
- Enghouse Interactive
- Five9
- Genesys
- LeadDesk
- NICE inContact
- Odigo
- Puzzel
- Talkdesk
- Telia
- Vonage
- Worldline
4. Strategic Insights
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9ekh6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005280/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.