European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Vendor Benchmark Report 2021-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reveals the market positioning of 20 companies using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology.

The document presents competitive profiles for each of the companies based on their growth and innovation, including a small discussion on their positioning and potential next steps. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

The European contact center as a service (CCaaS) market is enjoying significant attention, although it remains in a growth stage. The market comprises more than 150 vendors of varying sizes that offer solutions to companies and organizations across a broad range of verticals, with financial services, healthcare, public sector, utilities, retail, education, hospitality, and tourism among the most prominent.

The migration to the cloud accelerated across Europe in 2020, and concerns about multi-tenant cloud deployment of mission-critical applications have largely dissipated. Also, companies have realized that the cloud offers a flexible and agile means of improving CC functionalities at highly competitive prices and with predictable monthly invoices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed every contact center in Europe to embrace the work-at-home-agent (WAHA) modality and move their employees out of their offices to their homes (e.g., 68.8% of the outsourced agents serving European companies were working remotely by the end of 2020).

Owing to the challenges brought about by the new normal, CCaaS vendors and service providers had to respond to the remote working needs of the industry quickly, provide free/trial offers for remote agents, position aggressive pricing models, and accelerate the migration to the cloud or hybrid deployment alternatives in a remarkably short timeframe.

In addition, new reward, recruitment, and training models were implemented to support the remote modality. The post-pandemic scenario will likely feature a hybrid CC environment in which many employees and agents perform their tasks-either part-time or full-time-from a remote location.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperatives

Growth Environment

2. Frost Radar

Contact Center as a Service Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

8x8

Aircall

AKIO

Alvaria

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Bright Pattern

ComputerTalk

Content Guru

Diabolocom

Enghouse Interactive

Five9

Genesys

LeadDesk

NICE inContact

Odigo

Puzzel

Talkdesk

Telia

Vonage

Worldline

4. Strategic Insights

