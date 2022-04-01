Worldwide Toys and Games Industry to 2027 - Featuring Hasbro, Mattel and Playmates Toys Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Toys and Games Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toys and games market reached a value of $105.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach $136.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Toys and games are playthings which range from rattles, dolls and toy cars to skipping ropes, board games and jigsaw puzzles. They come with an intrinsic value that adds to the overall development of children. Toys help the children to express their emotions and boost their creativity. Whereas, games are a great way to de-stress and help in improving the cognitive, physical and social skills. In recent years, the rise in the popularity of interactive and multi-functional toys and games has had a substantial impact on the toys and games industry.

The sales of toys and games based on popular characters from cartoons, TV shows and movies are escalating, in turn, propelling the market growth. Moreover, the global population is expected to grow from the current 7.6 Billion to over 9.6 Billion by 2030. Population growth coupled by continuously rising personnel disposable income levels is expected to represent a strong catalyst for the global toys and games market.

Furthermore, apart from children, the sale of toys and games are also expected to be driven by older consumers, especially in segments such as action figures and accessories. Some of the other factors that are driving the demand for toys and games are adoption of free-to-play gaming, increasing popularity of educational and scientific toys, growing demand for eco-friendly toys, etc.

