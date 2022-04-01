Insights on the Fat Replacers Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Source, Form, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fat Replacers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fat replacers market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Fat replacers are nonfat substances that provide a taste and texture similar to high-fat foods but with fewer calories. They are made from starchy foods, such as corn, cereals, and grains, or by modifying egg white or whey from milk, or replacing triglycerides in vegetable oils. They are incorporated into a variety of food products like frozen desserts, processed meats, cheese, and sour cream to lower the fat content. They can also be found in baked goods, yogurt, margarine, salad dressing, sauces, gravies, snack chips, and various ready-to-eat (RTE) items.

The escalating demand for reduced-fat and fat-free food items on account of changing dietary patterns, rising health concerns, and increasing willingness among individuals to accept fat substitutes represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, fat replacers offer a safe and effective means of maintaining the palatability of food while promoting calorie control and weight loss and maintenance. This, in confluence with the increasing focus on weight-loss strategies and the rising health consciousness among individuals, is driving the demand for fat replacers across the globe.

Apart from this, fat replacers, coupled with a healthy lifestyle, can effectively combat obesity and its complications. They also assist in decreasing hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), lowering lipid levels and systolic blood pressure, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and type 2 diabetes. In addition, they aid in increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels and improving glucose tolerance. Thus, the growing prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases, along with the increasing awareness about the benefits of fat replacers, is creating a positive influence on the demand for fat replacers across the globe.

