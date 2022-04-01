Global Healthcare IT Integration Market 2022-2026: Featuring Key Players Athenahealth, IBM, Nextgen Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare IT Integration Market by Product (Interface Engine, Medical Device Integration, Media Integration), Service (Integration, Maintenance, Training, Consulting), End User (Hospital, Laboratories, Home Healthcare, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare IT integration market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2026 from USD 3.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the healthcare IT integration market is mainly driven primarily by the increased use of connected care technologies during COVID-19, rapid adoption of electronic health records and other healthcare IT solutions, urgent need to integrate patient data into healthcare systems and favourable government policies, funding programs, and initiatives to deploy healthcare IT integration solutions. On the other hand, the interoperability issues and the high cost associated with healthcare IT integration solutions are restraining the growth of this market.
The services segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT integration market in 2020.
Based on products, the healthcare IT integration market has been segmented into interface/integration engines, medical device integration software, media integration solutions, and other integration tools, used in system integration. Based on services, the healthcare IT integration market is further classified into implementation and integration, support and maintenance; training and education; and consulting services. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare IT integration market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the surging requirement to build, design, and implement standardized, interoperable networking platforms.
The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026).
North America accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare IT integration market in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing demand to curtail the soaring healthcare costs and the rising need to improve the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations in the region. Market growth in North America is further propelled by the availability of government funding for healthcare providers for the development of state-wide and nationwide healthcare information exchanges in the US, rising preference for telehealth solutions and home healthcare facilities due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients, and the presence of large hospitals that demand integrated healthcare networks.
Market Overview
Drivers
- Substantial Cost Saving Achieved Through Data Integration in Healthcare Industry
- Increased Use of Connected Care Technologies During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Rapid Adoption of Electronic Health Records and Other Healthcare It Solutions
- Favorable Government Policies, Funding Programs, and Initiatives to Deploy Healthcare It Integration Solutions
- Urgent Need to Integrate Patient Data into Healthcare Systems
Restraints
- Interoperability Issues
- High Cost Associated with Healthcare It Integration Solutions
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Telehealth Services and Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions
- Emerging Market for Healthcare IT Integration Solutions in Developing Countries
Challenges
- Data Integration Challenges
- Data Security Concerns
-
Shortage of Skilled Healthcare IT Professionals
Companies Mentioned
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Athenahealth
- Avi-Spl, Inc.
- Capsule Technologies, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Change Healthcare
- Cognizant
- Epic Systems Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- IBM
- Infor (Koch Industries)
- Inovalon
- Interfaceware Inc.
- Intersystems Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lyniate
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Orion Health Group Limited
- Osplabs
- Redox, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.
-
Wipro, Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nijdeb
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005259/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.