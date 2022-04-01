Pacer ETFs Resets April Series of Structured Outcome Strategy ETFs

The firm adjusts the funds' buffers and caps as April series rolls over

Pacer ETFs ("Pacer"), an ETF provider that offers strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, announces updated caps for its April line up of the Pacer Swan SOS ETF family which includes: Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW), Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) and Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM). These funds will offer specific buffers and caps over a 12-month target outcome period beginning today.

The Pacer Swan SOS ETF series seeks to offer investors exposure to market growth up to a specific cap, while also providing a built-in downside buffer based on current market conditions in the event of a market decline. Each ETF within the series offers a varied structured outcome strategy, allowing investors to be selective in how they manage risk.

"As we continue to grow this series, we are finding ways to add additional layers of risk management to investors' portfolios through various buffers and caps designed specially for each fund," says Pacer ETFs Distributors President Sean O'Hara. "Markets are showing signs of extreme uncertainty on several fronts, so investors need innovative investment products positioned to hedge against various headwinds and offer a degree of certainty in a highly volatile environment. We believe that these new ETF products can do just that."

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 41 ETFs and over $12.7 billion in assets under management, as of March 30, 2022. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors' needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index® Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series.

Disclosures

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-337-0500. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as buffered loss risk, cap change risk, capped upside risk, counterparty risk, ETF risks, FLEX options correlation risk, FLEX options liquidity risk, FLEX options valuation risk, investment period risk, large-capitalization investing risk, management risk, market risk, new fund risk, non-diversification risk, special tax risk, underlying ETF risk, and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in a Fund for an Investment Period. Therefore, even though the Funds' returns are based upon the Underlying ETF, if the Underlying ETF experiences returns for an Investment Period in excess of the Cap, an investor will not experience those excess gains. The Cap is set on the first day of a Funds' Investment Period and does not take into account any management fees, transaction costs or expenses charged to shareholders. The Cap will be reduced by these when taken into account.

The Fund(s) only seeks to provide shareholders that hold shares for an entire Investment Period with a buffer against a pre-determined percentage of Underlying ETF losses (based upon the value of the Underlying ETF at the time the Fund entered into the FLEX Options on the first day of its Investment Period) during an Investment Period. You will bear all Underlying ETF losses beyond that pre-determined percentage on a one-to-one basis. The buffer is provided prior to taking into account annual Fund management fees, operating expenses, transaction fees, and any extraordinary expenses incurred by a Fund. A shareholder that purchases shares at the beginning of an Investment Period may lose their entire investment. While each Fund seeks to limit losses for shareholders who hold shares for the entire Investment Period, there is no guarantee it will successfully do so.

Swan Global Management, LLC serves as investment sub-adviser to the Fund. Swan Global Investments, LLC ("Swan") is an independent Investment Advisory headquartered in Durango, Colorado registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Being an SEC-registered advisor implies no special qualification or training. Swan offers and manages its Defined Risk Strategy, as well as, option-based overlay strategies to individuals, institutions and other advisory firms.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is an exchange-traded fund which aims to track the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, which comprises 500 large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005238/en/