Chetu Celebrates 22 Years of Delivering World-Class Software Solutions

Global Software Provider Commemorates Its Latest Year of Operation with Exceptional Growth, International Expansion, and Global Award Recognitions

Chetu, a leading developer of world-class custom software solutions, today celebrates its 22nd anniversary and the remarkable growth and performance the company has achieved throughout this past year.

Chetu Celebrates 22 Years of Operation and Software Development Excellence. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Entering its 22nd year of business, Chetu continues to excel in gaining global recognitions for its role as an industry leader, with new international offices, a larger talent base, and sustained double-digit growth. In the US, Chetu opened a new office in Arizona to continue to meet the needs of its West Coast clientele, as well as expanded its global headquarters with the purchase of its new 178,060 square-foot facility in Sunrise, Florida. Internationally, the company bolstered its UK presence with additional office space in the Birmingham, as well as added a new 25,000 square-foot development floor in its H-6 facility in Noida. This month, Chetu is opening a third software delivery center in Noida at A-206, which will add an additional 55,000 square-feet of development space.

Along with its global expansion, Chetu won numerous international awards in the past year. The company received two Bronze Stevies at the American Business Awards, a Silver Stevie at the International Business Awards - both for Company of the Year – and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the 7th time. Additionally, Chetu received its 2021 certification by Great Places to Work India and achieved its 11th consecutive Type 2 SOC1 certification from the AICPA for its exemplary software delivery processes.

In addition to its accolades, Chetu is proud to experience double-digit growth once again, with the company seeing nearly 24% growth in 2021 and earning over $67 million in revenue. Chetu also saw its global talent numbers rise, with the company now employing nearly 2,500 software development experts.

"Our incredible accomplishments this year could not have been made possible without the hard work of our dedicated team members around the globe," said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. "I am confident that this is just the beginning of Chetu's next chapter of success and look forward to what we can achieve in the future."

For more information about Chetu, or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has sixteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

