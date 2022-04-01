Judicial Innovations Announces 8 New Partnerships With Probation Services Companies and DUI Schools Across 3 States

Deals add 49 jurisdictions to the legal tech company's footprint, now totaling 650 jurisdictions and $166M+ in payments per year
Judicial Innovations, an Atlanta-based technology company specializing in solutions for courts and government, today announced eight new partnerships with probation services companies and DUI schools. The partnerships are with Georgia-based CSRA Probation Services and AD Probation Services; Florida-based Court Options, Florida Safety Council, North Florida Safety Council, Southwest Florida Safety Council and Sunshine Safety Council; and Tennessee-based Community Probation Services.
Collectively, the deals add 49 jurisdictions and $16 million in annual payments to Judicial Innovations' footprint, which now totals 650 jurisdictions, $166 million in annual payments and 1.3 million transactions per year. In the past two months, Judicial Innovations has also announced a major partnership with legal technology company JusticeONE® (formerly Courtware Solutions) and a strategic partnership with PowerDetails, a leading provider of overtime and off-duty management software for law enforcement.
"There's some serious momentum behind Judicial Innovations right now, and it's being driven by growing demand for the market-leading tech solutions that we offer," said Judicial Innovations Founder and CEO Jarrett Gorlin. "Our team has more than 100 years of direct court experience, so we truly understand our customers' pain points and the solutions they need. We look forward to making life easier for the eight new partners that we're announcing today."
- CSRA Probation Services and AD Probation Services have more than 35 locations across Georgia, delivering a wide range of programs. These include basic probation, pre-trial diversion, bond supervision, accountability courts, GPS monitoring, drug testing and alcohol monitoring.
- Court Options has five locations serving Miami, Lauderhill, Tampa and Jacksonville, and provides court-related services for people involved in the criminal justice system. These include pre-trial diversion, case management, Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring (SCRAM), DUI diversion, traffic diversion, substance abuse treatment, and a program to help certain traffic offenders reobtain a valid driver's license.
- Florida Safety Council's DUI School is based in Orlando and offers courses in four counties – Orange, Brevard, Seminole and Osceola.
- North Florida Safety Council's DUI School offers courses from its base in Tallahassee.
- Southwest Florida Safety Council's DUI School has its main office in Fort Myers and offers courses in four counties – Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Glades.
- Sunshine Safety Council's DUI School is based in Daytona and offers courses in three counties – Volusia, Flagler and Putnam.
- Community Probation Services has 10 locations across Tennessee, and provides services including probation supervision, treatment referrals, GPS monitoring and drug screening.
"These partnerships in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee are part of our strategy for growing Judicial Innovations' footprint across the Southeast and beyond," added Gorlin. "Significantly, today's announcements also strengthen our presence in the probation services and DUI-schools market."
About Judicial Innovations
Judicial Innovations is an Atlanta-based technology company that provides cloud-based platforms for traffic court resolution, government payments, probation management, DUI schools and off-duty management. Backed by a team with over 100 years of direct court experience, Judicial Innovations provides government agencies with the tools they need to improve efficiencies – at no cost to them. The company was named one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) in 2021. Learn more at www.judicialinnovations.com.
