The Standard Promotes Micah Rubenstein to Assistant Vice President of Long Term Disability Claims and Disability Management Resources

Standard Insurance Company ("The Standard") announced today that Micah Rubenstein has been promoted to assistant vice president of Long Term Disability Claims and Disability Management Resources.

Micah Rubenstein, assistant vice president of Long Term Disability Claims and Disability Management Resources at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rubenstein started his career at The Standard in 1995. He has held a variety of leadership roles in Employee Benefits on the LTD regional and national teams as well as various specialized LTD and Individual Disability Income claims teams. Most recently, he was senior director of Disability Benefits.

In his new role, Rubenstein will be responsible for LTD claims and Disability Management Resources including clinical administration and the special investigation unit.

"Micah has been building his leadership skills and expertise in LTD for nearly three decades," said Jeanne Bailey, vice president of Claims at The Standard. "Micah's deep expertise, passion for LTD claims and industry acumen will serve our customers well."

Rubenstein received his Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.

