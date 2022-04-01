The Standard Promotes Micah Rubenstein to Assistant Vice President of Long Term Disability Claims and Disability Management Resources

Standard Insurance Company ("The Standard") announced today that Micah Rubenstein has been promoted to assistant vice president of Long Term Disability Claims and Disability Management Resources.
Rubenstein started his career at The Standard in 1995. He has held a variety of leadership roles in Employee Benefits on the LTD regional and national teams as well as various specialized LTD and Individual Disability Income claims teams. Most recently, he was senior director of Disability Benefits.
In his new role, Rubenstein will be responsible for LTD claims and Disability Management Resources including clinical administration and the special investigation unit.
"Micah has been building his leadership skills and expertise in LTD for nearly three decades," said Jeanne Bailey, vice president of Claims at The Standard. "Micah's deep expertise, passion for LTD claims and industry acumen will serve our customers well."
Rubenstein received his Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.
About The Standard
The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.
