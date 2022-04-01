Wealth Manager Kathleen Kalp Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara

First Republic Bank FRC, a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Kathleen Kalp has joined First Republic Investment Management in Santa Barbara.
Kalp was named Senior Vice President and Wealth Manager. She will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.
"Kathleen Kalp is a successful wealth manager and shares First Republic's commitment to exceptional and differentiated client service," said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. "Kathleen strengthens our growing wealth management team serving clients in the Santa Barbara area."
Kalp has more than 28 years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for individuals, trust, pension, foundation and nonprofit clients. Before joining First Republic, she was a Senior Vice President at Montecito Bank & Trust. Earlier in her career, Kalp worked for equity research, mutual fund and private client trust firms in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Santa Barbara. She is active in her local community and served two trustee terms at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Kalp is also a former Board President of the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature, and a former Board and committee member at Marymount School and Loyola Marymount MBA Alumni Association. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University. Kalp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation.
To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click here. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, click here.
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.
