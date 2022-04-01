Award-Winning "Hump Day" Writer Joins Dallas-based Ad Agency

Firehouse kicks off 25 years in business and Ad Age Best Place to Work win with strategic new hire as Chief Inspiration Officer

Firehouse, a highly creative and unconventional independent advertising agency, has hired powerhouse creative, Wade Alger as Chief Inspiration Officer. Alger was behind the Geico ads Unskippable, Happier Than (hump day), and Did You Know that helped the brand go from ninth to the number two auto insurer in the country. He also co-wrote the "The World's Biggest Asshole" for Donate Life – which led to a more than 600% increase in organ donation registrations. In addition, Alger helped create the award-winning site We Chose the Moon and Clouds Over Cuba for the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

This strategic new hire kicks off Firehouse's 25th year in business and recent industry recognition from Ad Age as one of the Best Places to Work in 2022. Alger will add to the firm's momentum and talented creative roster as he helps lead and inspire the team of creatives, blazing a trail in the brand-building space.

"There's a reason why big agency talent like Wade is migrating to smaller shops. There's less bureaucracy, fewer barriers to creativity and greater access to clients," said Tripp Westbrook, president and Chief Creative Officer, Firehouse. "Wade's arrival shows our intent to continue punching above our size and being a highly valuable, highly creative resource for clients of all sizes."

"I really do think small is the new big. Clients are looking for agencies like Firehouse – with more transparency, more creative engagement on their business, and most important, they're looking at agencies to see who exactly will work on their business. When you're a smaller, independent agency like Firehouse, the people in the room are the ones working on your account. That level of focus and firepower is hard to ignore, which is why we're seeing even large clients take notice," said Alger.

Firehouse is an award-winning advertising agency founded on the idea that unconventional thinking leads to transformative ideas and that relationships, character and trust will always trump buzzwords, politics and bravado. Key clients include Lennox, Trupanion, Stryker, Coinstar and Mary Kay.

Alger's work has won 57 Cannes Lions, 38 One Show pencils, nine D&AD pencils and countless FWA and Art Directors Club awards. His work also won several industry AICP awards and multiple ANDYs, Webby and CA awards as well as two EMMY nominations and one EMMY win.

Creativity Magazine named Alger one of the Top 10 most awarded writers, and Business Insider named Alger one of the 25 most creative people in advertising.

About Firehouse:

Firehouse, an independent, award-winning ad agency located in Dallas, serves clients with fresh ways of thinking that speaks to clients' stakeholders on an emotional level. Backed by a people-first collaborative approach that defines agency culture, the 25-year-old firm stands apart with a roster of diverse creative talent, evident from its Top 10 ranking in the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022. Firehouse has partnered with consumer connected, results-oriented clients such as Mary Kay, Interstate Batteries, Lennox, Service King, Trupanion and Coinstar. Take a Firehouse tour at www.firehouse.agency.

