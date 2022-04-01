LIBERTY Dental New York IPA, Inc. Expands Platinum Practice Program

LIBERTY Dental New York IPA (LIBERTY), is proud to announce the expansion of its exclusive Platinum Practice Program in New York state. Platinum Practice is a collaborative program that recognizes and rewards dental practices for outstanding quality performance, commitment to comprehensive patient care, service, and accessibility in serving LIBERTY's members.
Anne Weeks, President of LIBERTY's Northeast Region, released a statement: "Developing meaningful partnerships with dental practices is essential to our mutual goals of improving the oral health of our members. We developed this program to identify and recognize high performing providers. LIBERTY supports all providers committed to quality improvement and is excited to reward dentists for making these patient health improvements."
The Platinum Practice Program premiered in upstate New York in November 2021 and will go live in New York City on April 1, 2022.
ABOUT LIBERTY:
LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation administers dental benefits to over 5.8 million people in all 50 states and has served New York families for over 13 years.
LIBERTY Dental New York IPA has administered dental services in New York since 2009 and currently serves approximately 560,000 New Yorkers through Medicaid, Child Health Plus, Medicare, Duals, Health and Recovery Plans (HARP), Managed Long Term Care (MLTC), Essential Plan, Commercial and Exchange programs.
