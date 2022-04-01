Clean Beauty Brand DERMA E Announces Partnership With CleanHub

Brand Commits to Plastic Neutrality As They Collect & Dispose of More Plastic Than They Produce

Leading dermatologist recommended proven clean skincare brand DERMA E, a part of Topix Skin Health with a network of over 6000 dermatologists, is proud to announce that they are now plastic neutral. Through their partnership with CleanHub, an organization aimed at stopping ocean plastic pollution at scale, Derma E will support the protection & preservation of our oceans and assist in the recovery of the nearly 11 million tons of plastic waste that enter our oceans every year.

As a Southern California based brand, Derma E has long been committed to keeping our oceans & beaches clean. For years they've supported organizations including Keep America Beautiful and Ventura County Coastal Clean Up. Now, as a co-processing partner of CleanHub, Derma E is committed to the collection, recovery, and disposal of 10,000 pounds of non-recyclable plastic (i.e. grocery bags, wrappers, and food containers), which is more plastic than they produce, before it enters our oceans (approximately 2,400,000 plastic bottles). Non-Recyclable plastic makes up 80% of all ocean plastic, and CleanHub works with trusted local waste collection companies to specifically utilize this non-recyclable plastic waste and turn it into alternative fuel. They then use proprietary software that tracks each step of the disposal process from waste collection to the final co-processing of the material, monitoring and verifying the recovered volumes as proof that the invested money had the intended impact.

Derma E's sustainability initiatives don't end with CleanHub, it's simply another piece in their expanding sustainability commitments. DERMA E is constantly striving to lessen their impact on the environment and improve their conservation efforts within the organization. They recognize their responsibility to their community, customers and our environment which is why they refuse to use over 2,500 ingredients that are harmful to people and the planet in their products. Additionally, they are proud to be a Leaping Bunny certified brand – the gold standard for cruelty-free beauty. Currently their packaging components are 100% recyclable, and they offset 100% of conventional electricity use with wind energy certificates. Their Natural Mineral Sunscreens are formulated with ingredients identified as safe for coral reef ecosystems and their nano-particle-free, chemical-free broad spectrum Zinc Oxide is tested and proven to be reef safe. DERMA E's proven clean beauty collection of dermatologist recommended skin, hair, body, and sun care is 100% vegan, GMO-free, cruelty-free, and leaping bunny certified.

2022 also marks the 15th year DERMA E has been manufacturing with wind power, reducing their environmental footprint by offsetting 100% of conventional electricity use with wind energy certificates. This renewable energy purchase supports DERMA E in their continuing effort to completely offset carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, as part of their ongoing "Close the Loop™" initiative, 2022 will see DERMA E begin to remove secondary packaging to reduce waste, and change glass packaging to PCR plastic to lighten product weight and reduce petrol throughout the entire supply chain.

Derma E will continue to pursue all possible avenues to reach zero waste and looks forward to seeing the rest of the industry join them in this mission. To learn more about DERMA E and their sustainable initiatives, please visit their website: www.dermae.com.

About DERMA E

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skin care brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E's mission is to deliver high-quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E's products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit https://dermae.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005004/en/