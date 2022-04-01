First Co-Located CityMD and Summit Health in Long Island Opens in Greenvale

Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, today announced the first co-located opening of a Summit Health multispecialty and CityMD urgent care practice in Long Island. Highlighting the importance of a connected care network, the unique new site, located at 44 Glen Cove Road in Greenvale, New York, features a CityMD urgent care and a Summit Health primary care and multispecialty office under one roof.

"As a life-long New Yorker and Long Island native, I'm proud to say that our latest offering in Greenvale is an exciting proof of concept to provide health care consumers convenient entry points into our connected care model," said Jeff Alter, CEO, Summit Health. "By leveraging the power of both brands – Summit Health's strength in primary and multispecialty care and CityMD's superb name recognition in urgent care, the hybrid practice will deliver exceptional consumer-centered care when our patients need it."

"With the co-existence of CityMD Urgent Care and Summit Health primary and specialty care, our patients will receive high-quality, coordinated, value-based care," added Vincent "Jim" Campasano, MD, Chief Operating Officer, New York Region. "The unique Greenvale location marks the 36th CityMD and the 13th Summit Health office on Long Island."

The Greenvale hybrid site measures 5,600 square feet, with a total of 11 exam rooms. CityMD will provide all the standard urgent care services patients in the New York metropolitan area are familiar with, such as treatment for injuries and illnesses, COVID-19 testing, X-rays, pediatric care and more, while Summit Health in Greenvale will include practices for primary care, endocrinology, orthopedics and sports medicine. Summit Health physicians who will see patients in the new Greenvale location are Kelley Considine, DO (internal medicine) and Karyn Ginsburg, MD (endocrinology), with others to be added. CityMD Urgent Care physicians at this location will rotate regularly. Like all CityMD urgent care centers, the Greenvale location will operate as a "walk-in" urgent care, 365 days a year with convenient weekend and weekday hours. Summit Health offices will see patients by appointment.

Summit Health recently announced the addition of Medical Associates, further extending its integrated health care network on Long Island with services including primary care, allergy and immunology, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), general and vascular surgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, and audiology.

About Summit Health

Summit Health is a physician-driven, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier independent physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Summit Health has more than 2,500 providers, 12,000 employees, and over 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon. For more information, please visit https://www.summithealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005100/en/