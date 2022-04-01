Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device, Technology, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device (Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Countertop) Technology (RO, Ultrafiltration, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), Application (Residential & Non-Residential) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-use water treatment systems market size is projected to grow from USD 16.2 billion in 2021 to USD 25.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026. The point-of-use water treatment systems market is expected to witness significant growth in the future due to the increasing demand for clean drinking water, increasing water contamination, growing human population, growing awareness about the benefits of water treatment, and technological innovations in the water treatment industry.

In terms of both value and volume, counter-top units to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026

Based on device, counter-top units are projected to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Counter-top units are also known as on-counter filters. These filters sit on the counter and are directly connected to the faucet. They consist of a diverter, allowing users to switch between unfiltered and filtered water. Counter-top units operate on reverse osmosis as well as activated carbon technologies. These filters reduce contaminants, such as bacteria, dirt, chlorine, particulates, rust, lead, mercury, sediment, copper, benzene, cadmium, and cysts. The major advantage of counter-top units is that they do not require frequent filter changes. However, they require some plumbing. Counter-top units do not chill water, unlike pitcher water filters.

In terms of both value and volume, residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for point-of-use water treatment systems

By application, the residential sector is projected to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. The residential application mainly encompasses the use of point-of-use water treatment systems to produce potable water for domestic consumption. The residential water treatment application is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing need for treated drinking water, removal of unpleasant taste, odor, and discoloration, suspended solids, biodegradable organics, and pathogenic bacterial.

In terms of both value and volume, reverse osmosis is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for point-of-use water treatment systems

By Technology, reverse osmosis is projected to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Reverse osmosis is a process of producing pure water through a semipermeable membrane, wherein the water is pumped at high pressure through this membrane, which separates inorganic minerals (such as radium, sulfate, calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, nitrate, fluoride, and phosphorous), organic compounds (including pesticides), and other impurities from water. Usually, reverse osmosis systems are combined with a mechanical and activated carbon filter. The sand and large particles are removed by the mechanical filter first, and then after passing through the RO unit, the water is moved through the activated carbon filter for the removal of organic compounds. The RO water purifier can be of various types, such as wall-mounted or tabletop and under-the-sink or under-the-counter RO purifier.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC point-of-use water treatment systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The demand for point-of-use water treatment systems in APAC is mainly driven by China, India, and ASEAN countries, which are experiencing concerns for treated water, rapid urbanization, and economic expansion. The growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base. The growth of these industries is backed by the increasing public and private sector investments, increasing population, growing economy, and high disposable income

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Water Contamination

Rapid Population Growth

Greater Awareness About Benefits of Water Treatment

Technological Innovations

Restraints

High Installation, Equipment, and Operation Costs

Water Quality in Different Regions

Opportunities

Scarcity of Clean Water in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries

Lack of Better Alternatives

Challenges

Aging Infrastructure

Competition with Bottled Water Industry

