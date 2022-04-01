India's $535M Smart Parking Market (2022-2027): Featuring Altiux Innovations, Daimler, ParkingRhino, Siemens and Valeo Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Smart Parking Market (2022-2027) by Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Hardware, Service, Software Outlook, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's Smart Parking Market is estimated to be USD 315.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 534.28 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.11%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of India's Smart Parking Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
- India's Smart Parking Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Hardware, Service, and Software Outlook.
- Type, the market is classified into Off-Street, and On-Street.
- Technology, the market is classified into the Internet of Things (IoT), Ultrasonic, and RFID.
- Application, the market is classified into Security and Surveillance, Smart Payment Systems, E-Parking, and License Plate Recognition.
- End-User, the market is classified into Commercial, Government, and Transport Transit.
- Hardware, the market is classified into Pucks, Cameras and LPRs, Smart Meters, Signage, and Parking gate.
- Service, the market is classified into Consulting Services, Engineering Services, and Mobile App Parking Services.
- Software Outlook, the market is classified into Parking Guidance System and Analytics Solution.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Altiux Innovations, BMW Group, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Flowbird, Get My Parking, Mindteck, Park Smart, ParkingRhino, Robert Bosch GmbH, RR Parkon, Secure Parking, Siemens AG, Smart City Parking, Valeo S.A, ValetEZ, Volkswagen AG, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Smart Parking Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses India's Smart Parking Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentation, and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Urbanization and Space Concerns
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Personal Vehicles
4.1.3 Automated Parking Lots
4.1.4 Rising Adoption of IoT In Parking
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Investment and Maintenance
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Advancements in Smart Parking Technology
4.3.2 Development of Smart Cities
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Low Availability of Support Infrastructure
4.4.2 Complex Technology and Lack of Skilled Personnel
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 India's Smart Parking Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Off-Street
6.3 On-Street
7 India's Smart Parking Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Internet of Things (IoT)
7.3 Ultrasonic
7.4 RFID
8 India's Smart Parking Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Security and Surveillance
8.3 Smart Payment Systems
8.4 E-Parking
8.5 License Plate Recognition
9 India's Smart Parking Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Government
9.4 Transport Transit
10 India's Smart Parking Market, By Hardware
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pucks
10.3 Cameras and LPRs
10.4 Smart Meters
10.5 Signage
10.6 Parking gate
11 India's Smart Parking Market, By Service
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consulting Services
11.3 Engineering Services
11.4 Mobile App Parking Services
12 India's Smart Parking Market, By Software Outlook
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Parking Guidance System
12.3 Analytics Solution
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
- Altiux Innovations
- BMW Group
- Continental AG
- Daimler AG
- Flowbird
- Get My Parking
- Mindteck
- Park Smart
- ParkingRhino
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- RR Parkon
- Secure Parking
- Siemens AG
- Smart City Parking
- Valeo S.A
- ValetEZ
-
Volkswagen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbqhom
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005251/en/
