India's $535M Smart Parking Market (2022-2027): Featuring Altiux Innovations, Daimler, ParkingRhino, Siemens and Valeo Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Smart Parking Market (2022-2027) by Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Hardware, Service, Software Outlook, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's Smart Parking Market is estimated to be USD 315.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 534.28 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.11%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of India's Smart Parking Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

India's Smart Parking Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Hardware, Service, and Software Outlook.

Type, the market is classified into Off-Street, and On-Street.

Technology, the market is classified into the Internet of Things (IoT), Ultrasonic, and RFID.

Application, the market is classified into Security and Surveillance, Smart Payment Systems, E-Parking, and License Plate Recognition.

End-User, the market is classified into Commercial, Government, and Transport Transit.

Hardware, the market is classified into Pucks, Cameras and LPRs, Smart Meters, Signage, and Parking gate.

Service, the market is classified into Consulting Services, Engineering Services, and Mobile App Parking Services.

Software Outlook, the market is classified into Parking Guidance System and Analytics Solution.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Altiux Innovations, BMW Group, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Flowbird, Get My Parking, Mindteck, Park Smart, ParkingRhino, Robert Bosch GmbH, RR Parkon, Secure Parking, Siemens AG, Smart City Parking, Valeo S.A, ValetEZ, Volkswagen AG, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Smart Parking Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses India's Smart Parking Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentation, and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Urbanization and Space Concerns

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Personal Vehicles

4.1.3 Automated Parking Lots

4.1.4 Rising Adoption of IoT In Parking

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Investment and Maintenance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Advancements in Smart Parking Technology

4.3.2 Development of Smart Cities

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Low Availability of Support Infrastructure

4.4.2 Complex Technology and Lack of Skilled Personnel

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 India's Smart Parking Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Off-Street

6.3 On-Street

7 India's Smart Parking Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internet of Things (IoT)

7.3 Ultrasonic

7.4 RFID

8 India's Smart Parking Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Security and Surveillance

8.3 Smart Payment Systems

8.4 E-Parking

8.5 License Plate Recognition

9 India's Smart Parking Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Government

9.4 Transport Transit

10 India's Smart Parking Market, By Hardware

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pucks

10.3 Cameras and LPRs

10.4 Smart Meters

10.5 Signage

10.6 Parking gate

11 India's Smart Parking Market, By Service

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consulting Services

11.3 Engineering Services

11.4 Mobile App Parking Services

12 India's Smart Parking Market, By Software Outlook

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Parking Guidance System

12.3 Analytics Solution

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles

Altiux Innovations

BMW Group

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Flowbird

Get My Parking

Mindteck

Park Smart

ParkingRhino

Robert Bosch GmbH

RR Parkon

Secure Parking

Siemens AG

Smart City Parking

Valeo S.A

ValetEZ

Volkswagen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbqhom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005251/en/