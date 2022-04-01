Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Its Participation in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. PINKPYNKF (FSE:4PC) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Perimeter will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and participate in a panel discussion at the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually from April 4-7, 2022. Panel Discussion: "Latest Technologies to Combat Cancer" on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET. Access the panel webcast here.

taking place virtually from April 4-7, 2022. Perimeter will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and has been selected to present at NobleCon18 taking place in Fort Lauderdale, FL from April 19-21, 2022. Register here.

taking place in Fort Lauderdale, FL from April 19-21, 2022. Register here. Perimeter will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and host a company presentation at the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET. Access the company presentation webcast here.

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the "Investors" section of Perimeter's website at https://ir.perimetermed.com/. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI PINK PYNKF (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated, investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently under clinical development. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" refers to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005106/en/