Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Aerojet Rocketdyne, Airbus and Cerevo Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Copper Additive Manufacturing Market Research Report by Product Type, by Manufacturing Techniques, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 3,028.83 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,236.19 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% to reach USD 4,931.59 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Copper Additive Manufacturing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Additively manufactured parts in copper open new doors for critical engineering equipment

5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for novel geometries for thermal management systems

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Expensive extraction process

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. 3D-printed components made of pure copper

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Maturing market

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Copper Alloys

6.3. Pure Copper

7. Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, by Manufacturing Techniques

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Directed Energy Deposition

7.3. Powder Bed

8. Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Academics

8.3. Architecture

8.4. Automobile

8.5. Automotive

8.6. Consumer Electronics

8.7. Industrial Engineering

8.8. Medical

8.9. Military & Aerospace

9. Americas Copper Additive Manufacturing Market

10. Asia-Pacific Copper Additive Manufacturing Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Copper Additive Manufacturing Market

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

