Global Bakery and Cereals Almanac to 2025 - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bakery and Cereals - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bakery & Cereals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The bakery and cereals market consists of retail sales of baking ingredients, baking mixes, bread and rolls, breakfast cereals, cakes, pastries and sweet pies, cereal bars, cookies (sweet biscuits), dough products, energy bars, morning goods and savory biscuits. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2020 exchange rates.
- The global bakery & cereals market had total revenues of $577,972.7m in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2016 and 2020.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.1% between 2016-2020, to reach a total of 166,219.7 million kilograms in 2020.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.9% for the five-year period 2020 - 2025, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $735,302.2m by the end of 2025.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global bakery & cereals market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global bakery & cereals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key bakery & cereals market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global bakery & cereals market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global bakery & cereals market by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global bakery & cereals market in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global bakery & cereals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global bakery & cereals market?
Companies Mentioned
- Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd
- Barilla G. E R. Fratelli SPA
- Brioche Pasquier S.A.
- Agrofert Holding AS
- Conditorei Coppenrath & Wiese KG
- Kamps GmbH
- Campbell Soup Company
- Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd
- M Dias Branco SA Ind Com de Alimentos
- Grupo Bimbo S.A. de C.V.
- Fujian Dali Foods Group Co. Ltd
- Shenyang Toly Bread Co., Ltd.
- Britannia Industries Limited
- Parle Products Pvt Ltd
- ITC Ltd
- PT Mayora Indah Tbk
- Bauli SpA
- Colussi SpA
- Pasco Shikishima Corp
- Ezaki Glico Co Ltd
- PepsiCo Inc
- Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A.
- Mondelez International, Inc.
- Dr. August Oetker KG
- General Mills Inc
- Oy Karl Fazer Ab
- Pagen AB
- Lantmannen ek
- QAF Ltd
- Auric Pacific Group Limited
- Khong Guan Biscuit Factory (S) Pte Ltd
- Pioneer Food Group Ltd
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Premier Foods plc
- SPC Co Ltd
- Orion Corp.
- Lotte Co Ltd
- Panrico SA
- Eti Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
- Yildiz Holding Inc
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Kellogg Co
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fkp9p
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005244/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
