Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. LSI, a self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage, Inc. is $4.00 per share that, based on yesterday's closing share price, equates to an annual yield of approximately 2.8%. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2022 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2022.
ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:
Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,100 storage facilities in 36 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 600,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005228/en/
