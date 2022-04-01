Hugg & Hall Equipment Company Announces Acquisition of Southern Material Handling Company

Dealership Expands to Provide Full Line of Equipment Needs to Eastern Oklahoma

Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, a leading industrial and construction equipment provider in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas today announced the acquisition of Southern Material Handling Company of eastern Oklahoma.

"When I made the decision to retire, I knew that I would only consider selling to Hugg & Hall Equipment," says Mark Segress, President and CEO of Southern Material Handling. "I have known John Hugg and Robert Hall for many years and have a great deal of respect for them as individuals and business owners. Their team has built Hugg & Hall into one of the largest and most successful dealerships in the country. I'm excited for our team to join Hugg & Hall and grow in their careers. I know our customers will continue to receive the very best service available. They will have the opportunity to learn about the vast array of products offered by Hugg & Hall to improve their material handling efficiencies."

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Southern Material Handling began in 1948 as the first forklift dealership in the state of Oklahoma and now represents Toyota Material Handling equipment for eastern Oklahoma. SMH is engaged in the sales of new and used material handling equipment, as well as rental equipment, parts and service. This acquisition will allow Hugg & Hall to expand its Toyota presence to include the entire state of Oklahoma.

"We are very excited to add eastern Oklahoma to our Toyota territory," says Robert Hall, Vice President of Hugg & Hall Equipment Company. "Southern Material Handling has had an excellent reputation for many years. We will continue that passion for an unequalled customer experience. The addition of more products and services that we offer will add value to our customers, making them even more competitive in their specific industry."

Hugg & Hall Equipment Company has represented the Toyota brand since 1994, expanding its territory most recently in 2019 to service customers in Louisiana. In addition to Toyota, Southern Material Handling also represents Tennant Cleaning Solutions and Kelly Warehouse Dock Solutions. With the Southern Material Handling acquisition, Hugg & Hall Equipment will now have a team of over 700 employees and 18 locations across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas.

About Hugg & Hall

Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, has been family owned and operated since 1956. The company is a full-service dealer for material handling equipment, representing Toyota, Taylor, Doosan, Crown (Arkansas only), Enersys, Combilift, Sellick, Bobcat, and more. Hugg & Hall provides comprehensive material handling solutions including new & used equipment, parts and service support and a fleet of over 3000 rental forklifts. The company is also one of the largest construction and industrial equipment rental providers in the south, with a fleet of over 12,000 rental units. With value-added services and a focus on their customers, Hugg & Hall Equipment Company is the one-stop shop for every construction and industrial equipment need.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005016/en/