AM Best to Host IMCA/AM Best Marketing Leader Lunch With Philadelphia Insurance Companies' Brian O'Reilly

AM Best will host a joint presentation with the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (EDT). In a live, interactive roundtable discussion, Brian O'Reilly, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Philadelphia Insurance Companies, will discuss the war on talent and the need to build and maintain a culture that supports customers; the value of creating marketing sponsorships that tie into a company's core products, culture and corporate social responsibility; and how the pandemic has advanced the focus on employee health and safety, as well as understanding and meeting customers' evolving needs. Register now: http://www.ambest.com/webinars/phly/index.html
Panelists include:
- Brian O'Reilly, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Philadelphia Insurance Companies;
- Peter van Aartrijk, principal, Aartrijk, and IMCA CMO council member;
- Lee McDonald, group vice president, AM Best; and
- Lori Chordas, senior associate editor, AM Best TV.
Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
