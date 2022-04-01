Spacelabs Healthcare Showcases New Products at Upcoming American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions and Expo

Spacelabs Healthcare, a division of OSI Systems, Inc. ("OSI Systems"), today announced that it will be demonstrating new diagnostic cardiology products at the American College of Cardiology's ("ACC") 71st annual event.

Attendees will have an opportunity to see new and recent offerings from Spacelabs Healthcare, including the Eclipse™ Pro extended Holter recorder and the Lifescreen™ Pro rapid analysis screening system. The CardioPulse™ line of fully featured 12-lead cardiographs with full DICOM and HL-7 connectivity will be available for demonstration.

Eclipse Pro provides cardiologists a versatile choice for screening, arrhythmia, pacemaker detection, and 12-lead ECG. The device is designed for patient comfort to increase patient compliance, which can result in better quality recordings. The Eclipse Pro can record up to 14 days of 3-lead ECG or 3 days of 12-lead ECG for analysis providing the ability to perform 24 to 48 hour Holter or up to 14 days of extended Holter. Once the recording is complete, Lifescreen Pro provides rapid analysis, allowing an initial triage to find suspected or intermittent arrhythmia events. Utilizing Eclipse Pro and Lifescreen Pro together can facilitate triaging of recordings and quickly identify patients in need of further diagnosis and treatment, including atrial fibrillation.

CardioPulse cardiographs are designed for efficiency even in the most acute settings. A bi-directional DICOM option into existing EMR or PACS systems and the ability to review, store, and transmit rhythm strips for up to 10 minutes means a seamless fit into clinical workflows.

"These products represent a new milestone in patient care," said Spacelabs Healthcare President Shalabh Chandra. "By quickly presenting a clear picture of the patient's condition, cardiologists are better able to ensure their patients continue on the right care pathway as soon as possible."

About Spacelabs Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems, is a provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, non-invasive cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries. OSI Systems combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005069/en/