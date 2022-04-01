KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lily at the Seasons, a New-Home Community in Chino, California

Homebuilder offers personalized, paired homes in a highly desirable, master-planned community, priced from the mid $600,000s

KB Home KBH today announced the grand opening of Lily, a new community of paired homes situated within the highly desirable Seasons master plan in Chino, California. The new community is located at Tanzinite Lane and Bickmore Avenue, just east of U.S. Highway 71, providing easy access to U.S. Highway 91, U.S. Highway 60, Interstate 15, Ontario International Airport and the major employment centers and attractions in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Lily at the Seasons is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Chino Spectrum Towne Center and minutes away from Prado Regional Park, which features a dog park, walking and biking trails, disc golf, archery, picnic facilities and play equipment. Homeowners will enjoy the community's proximity to outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and horseback riding, hiking, biking and camping at Chino Hills State Park.

The new homes at Lily at the Seasons showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage and private outdoor living spaces. The community's floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 1,900 square feet. The master plan offers stunning mountain views as well as future amenities like a pool, children's play area and sports courts. Additionally, Lily at the Seasons is zoned for the highly ranked Chino Valley Unified School District.

"Our new homes at Lily are situated within a highly desirable master-planned community in Chino, California, and convenient to Interstate 15 and Highways 60, 71 and 91. The community will feature several future amenities and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation," said John Fenn, President of KB Home's Inland Empire division. "As with other KB Home communities, Lily at the Seasons will offer home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their home by selecting from a wide range of design choices. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Lily at the Seasons sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $600,000s.

