KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Ridgeview, a New-home Community in San Marcos, California

Homebuilder's latest community offers a rare opportunity to own a personalized, new home in a highly desirable San Diego County location, priced from $1.3 million.

KB Home KBH today announced the grand opening of Ridgeview, a new single-family home community in popular San Marcos, California. The serene, terraced hillside neighborhood offers home shoppers a rare opportunity to own a personalized, new home in a highly desirable San Diego County location. Ridgeview is conveniently situated just north of Highway 78, west of Interstate 15 and near several SPRINTER hybrid rail stations, providing easy access to San Diego County's major employment centers and attractions. Ridgeview is surrounded by outdoor recreation, including miles of hiking and mountain biking trails. The community is just minutes away from several parks, including Walnut Grove Park, which offers athletic fields, walking trails, equestrian facilities, a picnic area and events center. Ridgeview is also close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment as well as California State University San Marcos and Palomar College.

The one- and two-story homes at Ridgeview showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community's floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 2,200 to 2,900 square feet.

"Ridgeview is a serene, terraced hillside community conveniently located near Highway 78, Interstate 15 and several SPRINTER hybrid rail stations, offering easy access to San Diego County's major employment centers. The community is also just a short drive to California State University San Marcos and Palomar College and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation," said Steve Ruffner, President of KB Home's Coastal division. "As with other KB Home communities, Ridgeview provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Ridgeview sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from $1.3 million.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

