Constellation Employees Take Part in More Than 50 Community Service Events as Part of National Volunteer Month

Employees across 12 states plus D.C. to donate nearly 1,000 service hours in support of education, equity, the environment and other causes
Employees across Constellation CEG, the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy, are preparing to mobilize for National Volunteer Month with more than 50 volunteer service events planned across 12 states. Projects include building houses for low-income families, partnering with local food banks to combat food insecurity and cleaning up nature trails, among other projects.
"Constellation is dedicated to being a catalyst for positive change in the communities where we live, work and serve, and the energy that our teams put into National Volunteer Month provides an opportunity to honor that commitment," said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation. "Projects we undertake this month will help address inequality, benefit the environment and improve quality of life in our communities, while giving our employees an opportunity to invest their time and effort in causes that matter to them."
Examples of projects for National Volunteer Month in 2022 include:
- Illinois: Boxing and packaging food for distribution to local pantries and soup kitchens at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
- Maryland: Cleaning trails and conducting maintenance of the Gwynns Falls Trail with Parks & People Foundation
- New York: Working on park improvements and maintenance at Pines of Peace Park
- Pennsylvania: Repairing homes for low income families with Good Works
- Texas: Building safe, affordable homes with Habitat for Humanity.
Constellation has a longstanding tradition of charitable giving and service to civic and nonprofit organizations. In 2021, Constellation volunteers provided more than 62,000 hours of volunteer service across its national footprint. For more information on Constellation's community initiatives, visit constellationenergy.com.
About Constellation
Constellation is the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy and the leading competitive retail supplier of power and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the United States. Headquartered in Baltimore, its generation fleet powers more than 20 million homes and businesses and is helping to accelerate the nation's transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is 90 percent carbon-free. Constellation has set a goal to eliminate 100 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing its diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation's largest carbon-free nuclear fleet. Constellation's family of retail businesses serves approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three-fourths of the Fortune 100. Learn more at www.constellation.com or on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005067/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
