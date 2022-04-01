Wells Fargo Announces 2023 Earnings Release Date Information

Wells Fargo & Company WFC announced today its expected earnings release dates and conference call information for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2023.

For the period Earnings release conference call date and time First Quarter 2023 Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Second Quarter 2023 Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Third Quarter 2023 Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Fourth Quarter 2023 Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

Confirmation of these calls, as well as details on how to listen, will be provided before the scheduled release dates.

The company's previously-announced 2022 earnings release dates are available on the Wells Fargo Newsroom.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company WFC is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

