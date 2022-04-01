Kiromic Biopharma Announces Filing of Form 12b-25

Company Expects to File 2021 Form 10-K Prior to 15-day Extension Period Expiration

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP ("Kiromic" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) and big data mining platform to discover and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology and other diseases, today announces that it has filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC to obtain a 15-calendar day extension to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 10-K"). The Company expects to file its 2021 Form 10-K during the 15-calendar day extension period.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) platform to discover and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology and other diseases. Kiromic is in the process of developing a multi-indication allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid cancers.

From its heritage as a cancer vaccine development company, Kiromic is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel immuno-oncology applications through its robust product pipeline. The pipeline development is leveraged through the Company's proprietary target discovery engine called "DIAMOND." Kiromic's DIAMOND® is where big data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and billions of drug development dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

