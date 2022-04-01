Global Dog Food Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dog food market reached a value of US$ 62.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.95% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Mars Petcare, Inc.

Nestle Purina Pet Care

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Del Monte Foods

Dogs currently represent one of the most preferred pets across the globe. The general diet of a dog should comprise a combination of carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins and water. In the absence of proper nutrition, dogs are unable to fight off infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone. In line with this, dog food manufacturers across the globe have been introducing products suitable for every stage of a dog's life. Some of these products provide hypoallergenic nutrition, whereas other formulations are produced for controlling health conditions such as kidney and heart-related diseases. Moreover, various non-governmental organizations have started building rescue shelters where the volunteers focus on improving the health of stray dogs, which has given rise to the demand for high-quality dog food.

Nowadays, pet owners are becoming more aware of the dietary requirements of their dogs, owing to which the demand for better quality dog food products has escalated. In addition, numerous cases of diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis have been reported in dogs across the globe. As a result, veterinarians have started recommending low-calorie dog food to the owners, thereby prompting manufacturers to expand their product offerings. Other than this, in developing regions like Mexico, India, Thailand and China, dog food products have witnessed a significant growth due to the availability of improved logistic facilities. Furthermore, on account of rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes in these regions, there has been a rise in dog ownership rates. This factor has provided an impetus to the growth of the market.

