Global Dog Food Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dog food market reached a value of US$ 62.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.95% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Mars Petcare, Inc.
- Nestle Purina Pet Care
- Hill's Pet Nutrition
- Proctor & Gamble Co.
- Del Monte Foods
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Dogs currently represent one of the most preferred pets across the globe. The general diet of a dog should comprise a combination of carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins and water. In the absence of proper nutrition, dogs are unable to fight off infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone. In line with this, dog food manufacturers across the globe have been introducing products suitable for every stage of a dog's life. Some of these products provide hypoallergenic nutrition, whereas other formulations are produced for controlling health conditions such as kidney and heart-related diseases. Moreover, various non-governmental organizations have started building rescue shelters where the volunteers focus on improving the health of stray dogs, which has given rise to the demand for high-quality dog food.
Nowadays, pet owners are becoming more aware of the dietary requirements of their dogs, owing to which the demand for better quality dog food products has escalated. In addition, numerous cases of diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis have been reported in dogs across the globe. As a result, veterinarians have started recommending low-calorie dog food to the owners, thereby prompting manufacturers to expand their product offerings. Other than this, in developing regions like Mexico, India, Thailand and China, dog food products have witnessed a significant growth due to the availability of improved logistic facilities. Furthermore, on account of rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes in these regions, there has been a rise in dog ownership rates. This factor has provided an impetus to the growth of the market.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global dog food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global dog food industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dog food industry?
- What are the major pricing segments in the global dog food industry?
- What are the various ingredient types in the global dog food industry?
- What are the several product types in the global dog food industry?
- What are the leading distribution channels in the global dog food industry?
- What are the price trends of dog food?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dog food industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dog food industry?
- What is the structure of the global dog food industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global dog food industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global dog food industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- How are dog foods manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for dog food?
- What are the transportation requirements for dog food?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Dog Food Industry
6 Performance of Key Regions
7 Market by Product Type
8 Market by Pricing Type
9 Market by Ingredient Type
10 Market by Distribution Channel
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Dog Food Manufacturing Process
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
16 Key Player Profiles
