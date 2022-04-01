Palantir Partners with Carahsoft to Broaden Reach in U.S. Government Market

Palantir continues to invest in its sales organization and is creating a channel program to support growth efforts

This partnership will make Palantir's powerful solutions available to a wider scope of agencies and departments across the U.S. Government

Palantir Technologies Inc. (("Palantir, NYSE:PLTR), a leading builder of data operating systems in use across the U.S. Government, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. In Palantir's new channel partner program, Carahsoft will serve as Palantir's U.S. Federal Distributor, making Palantir's industry-leading data operations software available to the U.S. Federal Government through Carahsoft's reseller partners, contracted through NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005103/en/

This new partnership with Carahsoft enables government departments and agencies to acquire Palantir's flexible and modular solutions. The partnership with Carahsoft is one of the latest steps in Palantir's important investments in its sales organization and channel program, and will help broaden its already significant reach within the U.S. Federal sector.

Palantir's software has been used in a wide variety of use cases across U.S. Government agencies and departments since the company's founding, from powering the distribution of COVID-vaccines to enabling data-driven decision making in the Army, to detecting foodborne illness, assisting intelligence operations and supporting Federal safety regulators.

The partnership offers U.S. Government customers the ability to take advantage of specific applications within Palantir's offerings that produce outcomes aligned to specific use cases and goals. These modular configurations from Palantir and the Carahsoft Resell Community will now offer customers significant value aligned to specific problems at a competitive price point.

"Partnering with Carahsoft and its resellers will allow Palantir to fully leverage the value that the channel ecosystem brings, offering the government the ability to work with their trusted partners and have more options on how they can procure our joint solutions," said Jennifer Talley, Head of USG Channel and Distribution at Palantir.

Lauren Penneys, Head of Sales, U.S. Government at Palantir, added: "We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft, as we invest in growth and establish new routes to market that will increase access to Palantir's best-in-class software."

"With the addition of Palantir to our offerings, Government agencies now have access to Palantir's big data solutions to transform how they achieve their goals," said Maryam Emdadi, Carahsoft Vice President. "We look forward to working with Palantir and our resellers to deliver mission critical technology to the government, and help agencies advance their digital modernization strategy."

Palantir's software and services are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Palantir team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8600 or Palantir@carahsoft.com.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a technology company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the terms of the partnership and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and the ability to modify or terminate the partnership. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005103/en/