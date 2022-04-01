North America and South America Anti-Fog Lidding Films Markets, 2021-2028: Remarkable Growth of Food Packaging Industry & Increasing Adoption of Bio-Based and Recyclable Materials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America and South America Anti-Fog Lidding Films Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Material [Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others], Application, and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rise in Demand for Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Food to Escalate Growth of Anti Fog Lidding Films Market During 2020-2028.

The market was valued at US$ 172.01 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 251.71 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Ready-to-eat food is now considered to be the closest alternative to regular food items and homemade food, and it can be consumed at any hour of the day. Young consumers spend most of their income on convenient ready-to-eat food. Increase in urbanization in developing economies and adoption of on-the-go consumption habits among consumers as a result of their fast-paced lifestyle have surged the demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods. Besides, increase in number of single-person households has also augmented the demand.

The most vital role played by anti-fog lidding films in packaged or ready-to-eat foods is protection and preservation. Consumers are gravitating toward food packaging with an easy-peel and a strong seal. Anti-fog lidding films are one-way packages that are commonly used as a closure on plastic bowls or trays.

In addition, it provides various benefits such as protecting products from contamination, extending product shelf life, and providing ease of use. Anti-fog lidding films also help in keeping the ready-to-eat food or packaged food articles moist inside the refrigerator and retaining the flavor or taste.

Besides this, anti-fog lidding films also help in reducing wastage of ready-to-eat foods, tag information related to food, ease the logistics & distribution process, and enhance the microwave ability and visibility of the packaged and ready-to-eat food items. Owing to all the aforementioned reasons, the manufacturers, leading restaurants, and food & beverages stores have identified the use of anti-fog lidding films for the ready-to-eat and packaged food items. Thus, surge in demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods is expected to bolster the demand for anti-fog lidding films.

UFLEX LTD.; Toray Plastics (America), Inc.; Plastopilhazorea Company Ltd; Sealed Air Corp; Berry Global Inc.; Winpak Ltd.; Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) CO. Ltd.; Vitopel; KM Packaging; and Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation are among the well-established players operating in the anti-fog lidding films market.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rise in Demand for Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Food

Increased Use of Barrier Films to Maintain Hygiene and Prevent Contamination

Market Restraints

Strict Regulatory Restrictions and Environmental Concerns Relating to Anti-Fog Lidding Films

Market Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Bio-Based and Recyclable Materials

Future Trends

Remarkable Growth of Food Packaging Industry

Key Company Profiles

UFLEX LTD.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Plastopilhazorea Company Ltd

Sealed Air Corp

Berry Global Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) CO. Ltd.

Vitopel

KM Packaging

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

