North America and South America Anti-Fog Lidding Films Markets, 2021-2028: Remarkable Growth of Food Packaging Industry & Increasing Adoption of Bio-Based and Recyclable Materials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America and South America Anti-Fog Lidding Films Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Material [Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others], Application, and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rise in Demand for Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Food to Escalate Growth of Anti Fog Lidding Films Market During 2020-2028.
The market was valued at US$ 172.01 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 251.71 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market and prominent players along with their developments in the market.
Ready-to-eat food is now considered to be the closest alternative to regular food items and homemade food, and it can be consumed at any hour of the day. Young consumers spend most of their income on convenient ready-to-eat food. Increase in urbanization in developing economies and adoption of on-the-go consumption habits among consumers as a result of their fast-paced lifestyle have surged the demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods. Besides, increase in number of single-person households has also augmented the demand.
The most vital role played by anti-fog lidding films in packaged or ready-to-eat foods is protection and preservation. Consumers are gravitating toward food packaging with an easy-peel and a strong seal. Anti-fog lidding films are one-way packages that are commonly used as a closure on plastic bowls or trays.
In addition, it provides various benefits such as protecting products from contamination, extending product shelf life, and providing ease of use. Anti-fog lidding films also help in keeping the ready-to-eat food or packaged food articles moist inside the refrigerator and retaining the flavor or taste.
Besides this, anti-fog lidding films also help in reducing wastage of ready-to-eat foods, tag information related to food, ease the logistics & distribution process, and enhance the microwave ability and visibility of the packaged and ready-to-eat food items. Owing to all the aforementioned reasons, the manufacturers, leading restaurants, and food & beverages stores have identified the use of anti-fog lidding films for the ready-to-eat and packaged food items. Thus, surge in demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods is expected to bolster the demand for anti-fog lidding films.
UFLEX LTD.; Toray Plastics (America), Inc.; Plastopilhazorea Company Ltd; Sealed Air Corp; Berry Global Inc.; Winpak Ltd.; Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) CO. Ltd.; Vitopel; KM Packaging; and Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation are among the well-established players operating in the anti-fog lidding films market.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rise in Demand for Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Food
- Increased Use of Barrier Films to Maintain Hygiene and Prevent Contamination
Market Restraints
- Strict Regulatory Restrictions and Environmental Concerns Relating to Anti-Fog Lidding Films
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of Bio-Based and Recyclable Materials
Future Trends
- Remarkable Growth of Food Packaging Industry
Key Company Profiles
- UFLEX LTD.
- Toray Plastics (America), Inc.
- Plastopilhazorea Company Ltd
- Sealed Air Corp
- Berry Global Inc.
- Winpak Ltd.
- Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) CO. Ltd.
- Vitopel
- KM Packaging
- Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pvgsk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005216/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.