Henry Schein Promotes Jennifer Ferrero to Corporate Secretary

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, the world's largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today announced that it has promoted Jennifer Ferrero to the position of Vice President, Senior Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective July 1, 2022. In this role, Ms. Ferrero will be responsible for managing corporate governance activities, board activity, and other related matters.

Prior to this promotion, Ms. Ferrero had been Vice President, Senior Counsel, Corporate & Deputy Secretary for Henry Schein. She joined the Company in 2004, and has been in her current position as Vice President and Senior Counsel, Corporate, since 2011 and Deputy Secretary since 2021.

"Jennifer is widely respected for her leadership, knowledge, and diligence on all matters related to corporate governance, including the growing Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) movement," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "She has provided outstanding counsel and support to the Company's Board of Directors, and we are pleased to have Jennifer's talent and capabilities dedicated to this vital role as we execute on our strategic plan."

Ms. Ferrero has held positions of increasing responsibility since joining Henry Schein in 2004. As Vice President, Senior Counsel, she has focused her work on SEC reporting and commercial matters, including contracts, trademarks, governance, finance, and ESG.

An experienced legal executive with a demonstrated history of advancing corporate governance initiatives, Ms. Ferrero began her career as a corporate Associate at the global law firm of Dewey Ballantine LLP, where she represented health care companies and financial institutions on a variety of domestic and international corporate matters. Ms. Ferrero received her BS in Finance, summa cum laude, from Boston College in 1994 and her JD degree from Hofstra University School of Law in 1997.

