Global Cat Food Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cat Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cat food market reached a value of US$ 33.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.53% during 2022-2027.

Mars Petcare

The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Heart Pet Brands)

Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.)

Nestle Purina PetCare

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

CANIDAE Pet Foods

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Cats are one of the most popular companion pets around the world as they are small, independent by nature, and can keep themselves groomed. Traditionally, owners fed their cats with milk and home-made food, which included leftovers and scraps from family meals. However, the demand for commercially prepared cat food has gradually increased worldwide as it offers vital nutrients for maintaining the weight and energy requirements of cats. It also aids in combating skin allergies and infections as well as improving the overall health and life expectancy of cats

On account of the increasing pet humanization and the growing trend of nuclear families, the adoption rate of cats is increasing, especially among the young population. These factors have impelled the demand for cat food across the globe. Moreover, the growing awareness among cat owners about nutritional diversification is positively influencing them to opt for customized treats and food products.

Besides this, with the rising demand for cat food that is prepared using locally produced ingredients and offers digestive benefits, manufacturers are launching a wide variety of premium pet food items, such as organic, natural and gluten-free variants, to expand their product portfolio. They are also utilizing innovative packaging solutions to differentiate their products from other competitors operating in the industry. Furthermore, the introduction of cat food in convenient stand-up pouches, re-closable bags, and single-serve pouches and bags is also impelling the market growth worldwide

1. What was the size of the global cat food market in 2021?

2. What are the key factors driving the global cat food market?

3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cat food market?

4. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the product type?

5. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the pricing type?

6. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the ingredient type?

7. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the distribution channel?

8. What are the key regions in the global cat food market?

9. Who are the key companies/players in the global cat food market?

