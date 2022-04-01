Global Cat Food Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cat Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cat food market reached a value of US$ 33.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.53% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Mars Petcare
- The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Heart Pet Brands)
- Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.)
- Nestle Purina PetCare
- Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.
- CANIDAE Pet Foods
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Cats are one of the most popular companion pets around the world as they are small, independent by nature, and can keep themselves groomed. Traditionally, owners fed their cats with milk and home-made food, which included leftovers and scraps from family meals. However, the demand for commercially prepared cat food has gradually increased worldwide as it offers vital nutrients for maintaining the weight and energy requirements of cats. It also aids in combating skin allergies and infections as well as improving the overall health and life expectancy of cats
On account of the increasing pet humanization and the growing trend of nuclear families, the adoption rate of cats is increasing, especially among the young population. These factors have impelled the demand for cat food across the globe. Moreover, the growing awareness among cat owners about nutritional diversification is positively influencing them to opt for customized treats and food products.
Besides this, with the rising demand for cat food that is prepared using locally produced ingredients and offers digestive benefits, manufacturers are launching a wide variety of premium pet food items, such as organic, natural and gluten-free variants, to expand their product portfolio. They are also utilizing innovative packaging solutions to differentiate their products from other competitors operating in the industry. Furthermore, the introduction of cat food in convenient stand-up pouches, re-closable bags, and single-serve pouches and bags is also impelling the market growth worldwide
Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global cat food market in 2021?
2. What are the key factors driving the global cat food market?
3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cat food market?
4. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the product type?
5. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the pricing type?
6. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the ingredient type?
7. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the distribution channel?
8. What are the key regions in the global cat food market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global cat food market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cat Food Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Pricing Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type
5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.10 Market Forecast
5.11 SWOT Analysis
5.12 Value Chain Analysis
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.14 Key Success and Risk Factors
6 Market Breakup by Region
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
8 Market Breakup by Pricing Type
9 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Structure
11.2 Key Players
12 Cat Food Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Detailed Process Flow
12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Layout
13.4 Plant Machinery
13.5 Machinery Pictures
13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.12 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
16 Key Player Profiles
