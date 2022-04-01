Global Obesity Treatment Market Research Report to 2027 - Emerging Demand for Minimally Invasive Methods Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Obesity Treatment Market Research Report by Drugs, by Surgery & Devices, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Obesity Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 12.91 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 14.16 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.07% to reach USD 25.28 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Obesity Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Obesity Treatment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing number of lifestyle changes such as unhealthy diet, alcohol consumption, and lack of sleep

Use of medication such as steroids, antidepressants, beta blockers result in obesity

Growing number of obese populace coupled with prevalence of chronic diseases

Restraints

Risks of probable side effects varying between individuals

Opportunities

Emerging demand for minimally invasive methods

Technological advancements in medical industry and commercial easy availability of treatment

Challenges

Strict FDA rules and lengthy process for medical approval

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

BTL Aesthetics

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

Cybex International

EnteroMedics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Herbalife Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Kellogg Company

Mediflex Surgical Products

Medtronic PLC

Novo Nordisk A/S

NutriSystem, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc

Sarl COUSIN BIOTECH

Technogym SpA

USGI Medical, Inc.

Vivus, Inc.

