StarMaker Starts Soliciting User Stories Worldwide

StarMaker is beginning to solicit user stories from all over the world. Those users who have achieved their dreams in StarMaker can be selected.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005140/en/
Holly Forbes (Photo: Business Wire)
Since March, StarMaker has sent invitations to some users to provide their own stories. These stories will be promoted on StarMaker and will increase the visibility of the performers. The app can be downloaded from all major app stores.
StarMaker helps people to showcase their singing talent on the platform. The app collaborates with various brands and recording artists to help users create and share their talent by making duet videos. In February 2022, StarMaker topped the download charts in several countries, such as Thailand, the Philippines and other countries.
The story of Holly Forbes is one of the user stories collected. Holly Forbes is a StarMaker user and a singer. She joined choir in middle school, around the same time she started having medical issues and ended up losing her hair.
She often felt self-conscious because of her appearance, but luckily music restored her self-confidence. At that time, she listened to music and sang repeatedly in her room. With her excellent sense of music and voice, she strengthened her confidence.
What makes her go further in her music dream is StarMaker, a world-renowned music social platform.
In July 2020, Holly Forbes registered in StarMaker and started her singing journey on this music social platform. And then, she decided to audition for "The Voice" because she loved the idea of a show that looks past someone's appearance for their talent. For her Blind Audition, she got a four-chair turn.
Her talent is amazing. "I just want to be myself and let the world know what kind of musician I am," Holly Forbes said in an interview after a performance. "From choosing songs to presenting yourself, an artist should be true to himself."
On Holly Forbes's way to realize her music dream, the "family" gave her strength. She exchanged singing skills with her StarMaker family members and improved herself.
Holly Forbes is just one of many stars who grew up from using StarMaker. This app makes opportunities for all the singers, and provides partners with new ways to promote new songs.
About StarMaker
StarMaker is a popular singing app and music community with 50M+ users globally, sing karaoke songs and to be a Supernova through music now.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005140/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.